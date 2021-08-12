Connect with us

Momentum USA Introduces First Line Protective Solutions Masks

Momentum USA, Inc., has introduced 100% U.S.-manufactured PPE masks under the brand name First Line Protective Solutions.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Momentum is now manufacturing PPE masks at their facility in Richmond, Va. The masks offer four layers of protection and latex-free elastic and are extra soft for those with sensitive skin. The combination of high-quality USA materials and proper filtration efficiency provide comfort and effortless breathing.

First Line Protective Solutions masks are available in either an easy-to-use dispenser box (50 per box) or in a compact bag of 10.

For more information, visit click here or call (866) 272-8330.

