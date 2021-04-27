Connect with us

Shop Operations

More Change is Coming to the Collision Industry

Your business is most likely experiencing a tsunami of change today. How are you handling it?
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

I grew up in Westlake, Ohio, and moved back there recently. It has been surreal driving past my old neighborhood where I delivered newspapers, the church where I made my first communion, the elementary school I attended. There is a memory around every corner.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The other day, I was waiting at a red light and spotted the old Shell gas station my parents used to go to. I remember sitting in the backseat of my mom’s powder blue station wagon, taking in the sweet smell of unleaded and watching a guy come out to wash the windows and – the best part – hand me a Dum Dum sucker. I probably bought my first tank of gas there, my first pack of cigarettes and my first six-pack. I know they fixed my car after I wrecked it at 21, but we won’t talk about that.

The station is now closed and abandoned and has been for some time. A glitzy Circle K stands across from it, beckoning drivers with Polar Pops, Frosters and hot food.

Seeing that empty building sitting forlornly on the corner surrounded by cracked concrete reminded me how much things have changed. We talk about change a lot in this magazine; how none of us really like it but have to accept it as inevitable and either adapt or die. As one of our contributors, Mitch Becker, is fond of saying, “I know less today than I did yesterday.”

Advertisement

Your business is most likely experiencing a tsunami of change today. How are you handling it? How are your employees handling it? Do you have the right culture for adapting to change? These are things you need to ask yourself today… because more change is in store tomorrow.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Shop Operations: Collision Shop Success: Lessons Learned from COVID-19

People: New Car Book Raises Funds for Female Collision Students

Customer Service: Customers: Empathy and Support Go a Long Way

Shop Operations: Crash Champions: Celebrating Women in the Collision Industry

Advertisement

on

More Change is Coming to the Collision Industry

on

The Benefits of Going "Green" in Your Collision Repair Facility

on

Eight Effective Elements of COVID-19 Programs

on

The Body Repair Industry Today: Not Your Father's
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Shop Operations: More Change is Coming to the Collision Industry

News: Farmers Insurance Donates Recycled Ride to Air Force Veteran

Associations: AASP/NJ Members Learn About Labor Rates, Estimate Audit Tools

News: CIF Announces Enterprise as Annual Donor

OEMs: GM Customer Care and Aftersales Expands ACDelco-branded Parts
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.
Contact: Michael CamberFax: 540-898-5520
511 Sigma Drive, Fredericksburg VA 22408
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business