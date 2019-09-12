MSO Symposium Early Bird Registration Ending Soon

The 2019 MSO Symposium is being held on Monday, November 4 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nev. Early bird rates end on September 20, 2019 and space is limited.

Now in its eighth year, the MSO Symposium has become an extremely popular and exclusive event for the collision repair industry. The event brings together repair executives from some of the largest multi-shop operations and independent collision repair facilities throughout North America.

This year’s MSO Symposium offers both networking opportunities and a dynamic and interactive agenda built to assist repair facilities with their business’ efficiency and productivity.

Beginning at noon with a private luncheon and concluding with an early evening networking reception. People who work within the following business categories are welcome to join us at this event:

Multi-Shop Owners/Operators/Employees

Independent repair facilities with annual sales exceeding $3 million

OEM Representatives

Insurance Professionals

The early bird rate of $199 is available for only a short time.

To register, click here.