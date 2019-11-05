MyPriceLink Celebrates Four Years of Strategic Value with Ford and GM

OEConnection LLC (OEC), the leading vehicle technology provider for original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) distribution networks, introduced dynamic pricing to the automotive industry through its MyPriceLink solution at SEMA in November 2015.

With nine patents, MyPriceLink is unique in the industry as the only method to provide dynamic pricing on collision parts to OEMs, dealers, shops and insurance companies. MyPriceLink integrates with all major collision estimating systems and 15 of the top dealer management systems.

To date in 2019, MyPriceLink has received over 160 million pricing requests for over 120 billion parts covering 41% of the vehicles on the road in the U.S.

“MyPriceLink has enabled and accelerated groundbreaking relationships between major stakeholders and revolutionized parts pricing in the auto industry,” said Bill Lopez, general manager, Collision, OEC. “In only four years, MyPriceLink has brought together OEMs, insurers, dealers, MSOs and body shops in an unprecedented way through its electronic state-of-the-art, dynamic pricing system.”

“Four years ago, when GM announced MyPriceLink at the SEMA Show, some thought the sky was falling,” said Kris Mayer, general director, GM Customer Care and Aftersales. “However, now with our dynamic pricing engine, we can provide a set of robust tools that allow GM and its dealers to be competitive in the marketplace. In addition, these technologies facilitate partnerships with chosen shops, insurers and MSOs.”

“MyPriceLink aids in protecting our list prices and how they are used in the marketplace, while also providing fast and effective delivery of the dynamic list pricing for the transaction,” said Jennifer Boyer, global collision business and strategy manager, Ford Motor Company. “MyPriceLink is just one tool we are using to help ensure quality repairs, value and availability of original equipment parts for our customers.”

Entering its fifth year, MyPriceLink is poised to further increase its impact on the collision industry. A significant number of automakers recognize the positive impact MyPriceLink can have on their collision parts business and are considering MyPriceLink to protect and further their brand.