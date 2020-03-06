MyShop Traffic Returns to NORTHEAST Show

MyShop Traffic, a management software for collision repair facilities created by a body shop for a body shop, will be back at the AASP/NJ NORTHEAST Show for the second year in a row. The expo takes place March 20-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., and MyShop Traffic will be located at booth no. 342.

MyShop Traffic is a secure, cloud-based management software for auto body shops. This system tracks a vehicle’s entire repair process, from beginning to end. By optimizing business, tracking cycle time, cutting back on wasted inventory and increasing productivity, shop owners who use MyShop Traffic are able to increase their return on investment and grow their business, according to MyShop Traffic.

MyShop Traffic is a family business, much like the body shop where it was started. The software was created by Gene Cortes, a collision repair expert who has been in the business for over 40 years and has owned his own body shop in Nanuet, N.Y., since 1992.

“We are excited to be returning to AASP NORTHEAST for the second time,” said Cortes, president and CEO of MyShop Traffic. “We have customers all over the country, but there’s nothing better than being in our backyard and meeting shop owners from the Northeast who come to this show looking for products and services to help them grow their business. MyShop Traffic is exactly that, and we are looking forward to showing it to like-minded business owners who want to take their business to the next level.”

Live demos of the software will be available during the trade show at booth no. 342

For more information on MyShop Traffic, visit myshoptraffic.com.