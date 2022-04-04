NABC, AASP/NJ Present Recycled Ride to Expectant Mother

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) announced that it partnered with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) to donate a refurbished vehicle to an expectant mother at the 2022 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

Newton, N.J. resident Patricia Taylor received a refurbished 2016 Honda CRV courtesy of the AASP/NJ, NABC and GEICO. Patricia Taylor, a resident of Newton, N.J., received the gift of a restored 2016 Honda CRV, which will give her the ability to work and take care of her new baby. “I’d like to thank the folks at AASP/NJ who are big supporters of the program,” NABC’s Keith Egan told the audience who gathered to watch the unveiling of the vehicle on the NORTHEAST show floor. “We are happy to be here doing this today.”

AASP/NJ member Benner’s Auto Body of Cranford restored the Honda vehicle, which was donated by GEICO. “With everything going on in the world, every day that we wake up with our families, we have to feel blessed,” said Joseph O’Neill of Benner’s Auto Body. “Waking up knowing we have a roof over our head, a healthy family and a car to get us to and from work is all we can ask for. I want to thank NABC for letting me be a part of something that I truly think is special. It’s life-altering to be able to do something like this, and my whole team feels that way. Thanks to everyone who was involved. I am so happy for you, Patricia. You are now part of our family, and we are here for you.”

