 NABC Announces 2022 Award Winners
BodyShop Business

on

on

CARSTAR Colorado Group Participates in Career Fair

on

SEMA Names Automotive Influencer of the Year

on

CARSTAR Ranks 85th on Franchise Times Top 500 List
Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Clay Hoberecht

Micki Woods interviews Clay Hoberecht, owner of Best Body Shop, who has mastered doing safe and proper repairs and being compensated appropriately.

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

News

NABC Announces 2022 Award Winners

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced during the 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration the winners of its 2022 awards — the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award, which formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

(Left to right): Debbie Teter, Scott Sampley, Emily Quinn, Stacy Bartnik and Clint Marlow

President’s Award

The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources. Enterprise Rent-A-Car has been a longtime supporter of the NABC. In addition to being a Level One member, Enterprise has supported the organization through sponsorship of events, donating vehicles for NABC Recycled Rides and hosting the NABC Pars for Cars golf fundraiser just outside the company’s headquarters in St. Louis.

“The entire Enterprise Rent-A-Car organization is remarkable in its commitment to supporting NABC programs, volunteerism, and through the leadership that Enterprise Vice President Scott Sampley provides as a member of the NABC board and chair of the fundraising committee,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We’re proud to present the NABC President’s Award to Enterprise for their many contributions and their dedication to helping improve the communities where we all live and work.”

Added Sampley, “It’s an honor for Enterprise to be recognized by the NABC with this award. Like the NABC, Enterprise is committed to supporting the collision repair industry and serving our communities. NABC provides one more way for us to showcase our founding value of serving the communities in which we work and live.”

Changing and Saving Lives Award

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry who has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of “Changing and Saving Lives Every Day”, far beyond their role in the industry. For 2022, this award was presented to Michael Quinn, a longtime member of the collision repair industry. Quinn has long been known for his philanthropy, from his service on the NABC board to assistance during Hurricane Katrina to his work with Operation Comfort and support for Gold Star military families. Today, he leads the Collision Industry Foundation, an organization dedicated as the charitable giving arm of the entire collision industry. Michael and his wife, Bonnie, have overcome personal challenges but continue to give back to those in need, always looking at what they can do for others.

“Michael Quinn has always been committed to giving back to the collision repair industry in a variety of ways,” said Marlow. “It’s an honor to recognize him as the 2022 recipient of the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award.”

This award was presented at the NABC SEMA Celebration, and Quinn’s daughter Emily accepted the award in his honor and received an engraved trophy. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor — one sanctioned by the NABC and one chosen by the recipient.

“It’s an honor to be here to accept this award for my father,” said Emily Quinn. “I’ve always admired everything he has done in the industry and hope to follow in his footsteps.”

