NABC Announces 2022 Award Winners

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced during the 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration the winners of its 2022 awards — the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award, which formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

(Left to right): Debbie Teter, Scott Sampley, Emily Quinn, Stacy Bartnik and Clint Marlow President’s Award The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources. Enterprise Rent-A-Car has been a longtime supporter of the NABC. In addition to being a Level One member, Enterprise has supported the organization through sponsorship of events, donating vehicles for NABC Recycled Rides and hosting the NABC Pars for Cars golf fundraiser just outside the company’s headquarters in St. Louis. “The entire Enterprise Rent-A-Car organization is remarkable in its commitment to supporting NABC programs, volunteerism, and through the leadership that Enterprise Vice President Scott Sampley provides as a member of the NABC board and chair of the fundraising committee,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We’re proud to present the NABC President’s Award to Enterprise for their many contributions and their dedication to helping improve the communities where we all live and work.”

Advertisement

Added Sampley, “It’s an honor for Enterprise to be recognized by the NABC with this award. Like the NABC, Enterprise is committed to supporting the collision repair industry and serving our communities. NABC provides one more way for us to showcase our founding value of serving the communities in which we work and live.” Changing and Saving Lives Award The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry who has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of “Changing and Saving Lives Every Day”, far beyond their role in the industry. For 2022, this award was presented to Michael Quinn, a longtime member of the collision repair industry. Quinn has long been known for his philanthropy, from his service on the NABC board to assistance during Hurricane Katrina to his work with Operation Comfort and support for Gold Star military families. Today, he leads the Collision Industry Foundation, an organization dedicated as the charitable giving arm of the entire collision industry. Michael and his wife, Bonnie, have overcome personal challenges but continue to give back to those in need, always looking at what they can do for others.

Advertisement