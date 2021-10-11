Connect with us

NABC Announces Cash Prizes for Virtual Car Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced new cash prizes for the top entries in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group. Winners in each of the car show categories will take home bragging rights plus a $100 cash prize. The best-in-show winner, to be selected by NASCAR star Jeff Gordon, will take home $250.

“We have seen some incredible entries in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show presented by URG so far,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the board of the NABC and director of claims for Allstate. “We want to continue to encourage car lovers from across the country to register their rides and show off their pride, and hope to reward them for their efforts with a distinctive plaque and a prize they can spend on their next restoration project.”

The judging panel includes some of the best-known and most-loved stars of the automotive world, including:

  • Best of Show – Jeff Gordon, Axalta Global Ambassador, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame member
  • Antiques/Vintage – Jeff Hammond, two-time NASCAR Cup champion crew chief, NASCAR TV and radio analyst, and longtime car builder, restorer and racer
  • Hot Rods, Rat Rods and Customs – Charley Hutton, car designer and builder, multiple Ridler award winner and former member of American Hot Rod and Foose Design build teams
  • Classics: Best of the 50s, 60s and 70s – to be announced
  • Old School Muscle Cars: 60s and 70s – Bill Elliott, NASCAR Hall of Fame Member, 1988 NASCAR Cup Champion and 16-time Most Popular Driver in NASCAR
  • Modern Muscle: 1980s to Today – Lauren Fix, nationally-recognized automotive expert and host of His Turn-Her Turn and Car Coach Reports
  • Trucks – Mark Oja, founder of California Speed and Custom and A-Team Build Lead on the classic “Overhaulin’” series
  • Motorcycles – Kyle Morley, owner and operator of XecutionStyle Kustom Paint and a leader in custom paint designs for motorcycles
  • Wild Card Presented by Allstate – Clint Marlow, claims director for Allstate, and Ian Roussel, custom car builder and host of Full Custom Garage on MAVTV
  • Best Paint Presented by Axalta – Keith Bell, Distribution and Industry Relations Director, North America, for Axalta Coating Systems

The virtual car show will once again feature top cars, truck and motorcycles from NABC members, virtual car clubs, featured car corral, automotive stars and celebrity judges. Proceeds support the NABC’s mission of “Changing and Saving Lives” through initiatives like the NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program and NABC Drive Out Distraction program.

The NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by URG will include something for every car lover:

  • Enter your Ride for a $25 donation to showcase your passion and pride – and compete to take home top honors
  • Tour the Car Corral to see all the spectacular entries

To learn more about participating in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by URG, click here or email [email protected].

