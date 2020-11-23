NABC Announces Category Winners of Rides for Reason Virtual Car Show

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced the category winners in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by LKQ. In the virtual show, members, their company employees and auto enthusiasts put their passion and pride on display.

This inaugural virtual car show featured top cars, truck and motorcycles from NABC members, virtual car clubs, featured car corral, automotive stars and celebrity judges. Proceeds support the NABC’s mission of Changing and Saving Lives through initiatives like the NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program and NABC Distracted Driving Initiative.

The categories of competition were judged by some of the top names in vehicle design, restoration, preservation and performance. The category winners took home a custom-framed certificate of their achievement presented by CARSTAR, bragging rights and a chance to vie for the Best of Show Award.

Best of Show Presented by Akzo Nobel, judged by Dave Kindig, president of Kindig It Design. To be announced on Nov. 23

To be announced on Nov. 23 Antiques/Vintage, judged by Walt Hollifield, classic car expert and restorer . 1930s Ford Five-Window Coupe, owned by Dave Tate, owner of Tate Tire in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Tate has wanted the Ford Coupe since seeing “American Graffiti” and finally found his dream car at an auction several years ago. He has spent the last few years restoring and updating the vehicle.

. 1930s Ford Five-Window Coupe, owned by Dave Tate, owner of Tate Tire in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Tate has wanted the Ford Coupe since seeing “American Graffiti” and finally found his dream car at an auction several years ago. He has spent the last few years restoring and updating the vehicle. Hot Rods, Rat Rods and Customs, judged by Doug Rice, president and lead broadcaster for the Performance Racing Network . 1941 Willys, owned by Frank Rinudo of Slidell, La., who owns Frank’s Body Shop. He restored and customized the Willys, and named it “Overkill” because it is loud, obnoxious and a handful to drive.

. 1941 Willys, owned by Frank Rinudo of Slidell, La., who owns Frank’s Body Shop. He restored and customized the Willys, and named it “Overkill” because it is loud, obnoxious and a handful to drive. Classics: Best of the 50s, 60s and 70s, judged by Ray Evernham, Axalta Global Ambassador and NASCAR Hall of Fame Team Owner . 1973 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible, owned by Paula Vachon. Paula’s husband, Darren Huggins, collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, bought the car for her – to replace the one she drove when they met in the 1980s – and restored it to its original color.

. 1973 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible, owned by Paula Vachon. Paula’s husband, Darren Huggins, collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, bought the car for her – to replace the one she drove when they met in the 1980s – and restored it to its original color. Old School Muscle Cars: 60s and 70s, judged by the Ringbrothers with Mike and Jim Ring . 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass, owned by Richard Johnson of Wylie, Texas, who works at Reliable Chevrolet Collision. He updated the transmission, suspension, brake system and paint job to create his dream pro-touring car.

. 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass, owned by Richard Johnson of Wylie, Texas, who works at Reliable Chevrolet Collision. He updated the transmission, suspension, brake system and paint job to create his dream pro-touring car. Modern Muscle: 1980s to Today, judged by Lauren Fix, automotive expert and founder of the Car Coach. 2015 Ford Mustang GT Convertible, owned by Bill Gottschalk, a teacher and technician at Metro Tech Community College in LaVista, Neb., who customized his Mustang for speed and handling and did the paint work himself. Honorable mention goes to the 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, owned by Dave Tate, owner of Tate Tire in Oak Ridge, Tenn., who made extensive customizations to give his Hellcat more power and speed.

2015 Ford Mustang GT Convertible, owned by Bill Gottschalk, a teacher and technician at Metro Tech Community College in LaVista, Neb., who customized his Mustang for speed and handling and did the paint work himself. Honorable mention goes to the 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, owned by Dave Tate, owner of Tate Tire in Oak Ridge, Tenn., who made extensive customizations to give his Hellcat more power and speed. Trucks, judged by Mark Oja, founder of California Speed and Custom. 2005 Chevy Avalanche, owned by Hector Briones, of Forley, Texas, a Berkshire Hathaway Automotive team member, who rebuilt and customized the truck after it was damaged in an accident with his wife.

2005 Chevy Avalanche, owned by Hector Briones, of Forley, Texas, a Berkshire Hathaway Automotive team member, who rebuilt and customized the truck after it was damaged in an accident with his wife. Motorcycles, judged by Kyle Morley, owner and operator of XecutionStyle Kustom Paint. 2007 Suzuki 450 Ricky Carmichael Edition, owned by Rick Laino, of Spicer, Minn. This bike is autographed by the GOAT – Ricky Carmichael. This bike was never started, never ridden, never had oil and gas in it – it’s just like it was right out of crate!

2007 Suzuki 450 Ricky Carmichael Edition, owned by Rick Laino, of Spicer, Minn. This bike is autographed by the GOAT – Ricky Carmichael. This bike was never started, never ridden, never had oil and gas in it – it’s just like it was right out of crate! Wild Card Presented by Allstate and judged by Clint Marlow with Allstate Claims. 2006 Dodge Charger, owned by Lawrence Logsdon of Collinsville, Ill., who customized his Charger into an El Camino/Ranchero with a truck bed and unique paint scheme and styling.

2006 Dodge Charger, owned by Lawrence Logsdon of Collinsville, Ill., who customized his Charger into an El Camino/Ranchero with a truck bed and unique paint scheme and styling. Best Paint Presented by Axalta, judged by Ray Evernham. 2015 Ford Mustang GT Convertible, owned by Bill Gottschalk, featuring a stunning paint scheme with Spies Hecker Black and Metal Flake Hot Candy Apple Red by Axalta.

“We are excited to bring people together – in a virtual forum – to celebrate our collective love of the automobile,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the board of the NABC. “For our members who work in the collision repair industry, this was a chance to show off our weekend projects, our dream cars and favorite vehicles. And we’ve enjoyed seeing all of great vehicles from auto enthusiasts around the country – this is one of the first forums where car lovers from everywhere were able to participate in a national show judged by some of the top automotive celebrities.”