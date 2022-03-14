NABC Announces CCG as New Level One Partner for 2022

Click Here to Read More

As a level one partner, CCG will work alongside an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers, insurance companies, automotive recyclers, salvage companies, towing companies, industry consultants and more to serve communities across the country with programs that help change and save lives every day.

“We are honored to welcome Certified Collision Group to the National Auto Body Council at our highest level of partnership,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC. “Certified Collision Group is rapidly growing around the country and includes many of the nation’s top collision repair shops as its members. We look forward to having them engaged in our NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication initiative and NABC Drive Out Distraction project, as well as our NABC golf fundraisers and annual NABC awards programs.”