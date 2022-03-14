 NABC Announces CCG as New Level One Partner for 2022
NABC Announces CCG as New Level One Partner for 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council Body (NABC) announced that Certified Collision Group (CCG) has joined the organization as a level one partner.

As a level one partner, CCG will work alongside an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers, insurance companies, automotive recyclers, salvage companies, towing companies, industry consultants and more to serve communities across the country with programs that help change and save lives every day.

“We are honored to welcome Certified Collision Group to the National Auto Body Council at our highest level of partnership,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC. “Certified Collision Group is rapidly growing around the country and includes many of the nation’s top collision repair shops as its members. We look forward to having them engaged in our NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication initiative and NABC Drive Out Distraction project, as well as our NABC golf fundraisers and annual NABC awards programs.”

CCG, the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, is excited to become a level one partner with NABC.

“NABC’s commitment to serving the greater good is near and dear to CCG’s mission,” said Marty Evans, COO of CCG. “As we continue our quest of leveling the playing field on behalf of the industry’s best independent, OE-certified, I-CAR-committed shops, we can now proudly support their desires to give back in their own communities through NABC. On behalf of our 700-plus locations around the country, we look forward to working side-by-side with NABC helping bring joy to so many who deserve a hand up.”

In this article:,
Click to comment

