NABC Announces Celebrity Judges for Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced the lineup of celebrity judges who will select the winners of the Second Annual NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show presented by United Recyclers Group, LLC (URG), an association of auto recyclers with over 675 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

The star-studded judging panel is headlined by NASCAR Hall of Fame member Jeff Gordon, Axalta global ambassador and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.

The Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show is an innovative fundraising event that will allow car lovers across America to join NABC members, their company employees and auto enthusiasts and put their passion and pride on display.

“What an honor to have Jeff Gordon, NASCAR star and driver of some of the most amazing paint schemes we’ve seen on the track, join us as the judge for the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show presented by URG award for Best in Show,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the NABC board and director of claims for Allstate. “He joins an all-star panel of judges from the world of automotive design, restoration, painting and racing, and we’re excited to see all of their selections in their respective categories.”

The judging panel includes some of the best-known and most-loved stars of the automotive world, including:

  • Best of Show – Jeff Gordon, Axalta global ambassador, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame member
  • Antiques/Vintage – Jeff Hammond, two-time NASCAR Cup champion crew chief, and NASCAR TV and radio analyst, is a longtime car builder, restorer and racer
  • Hot Rods, Rat Rods and Customs – Charley Hutton, car designer and builder, multiple Ridler award winner and former member of American Hot Rod and Foose Design build teams
  • Classics: Best of the 50s, 60s and 70s – to be announced
  • Old School Muscle Cars: 60s and 70s – Bill Elliott, NASCAR Hall of Fame member, 1988 NASCAR Cup Champion and 16-time Most Popular Driver in NASCAR
  • Modern Muscle: 1980s to Today – Lauren Fix, nationally-recognized automotive expert and host of His Turn-Her Turn and Car Coach Reports
  • Trucks – Mark Oja, founder of California Speed and Custom and A-Team Build Lead on the classic “Overhaulin’” series
  • Motorcycles – Kyle Morley, owner and operator of XecutionStyle Kustom Paint and a leader in custom paint designs for motorcycles
  • Wild Card Presented by Allstate – Clint Marlow, claims director for Allstate,and Ian Roussel, custom car builder and host of Full Custom Garage on MAVTV
  • Best Paint Presented by Axalta – Keith Bell, distribution and industry relations director, North America, for Axalta Coating Systems

The virtual car show will once again feature top cars, truck and motorcycles from NABC members, virtual car clubs, featured car corral, automotive stars and celebrity judges. Proceeds support the NABC’s mission of “Changing and Saving Lives” through initiatives like the Recycled Rides program, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program and Drive Out Distraction program.

For more information, click here or email [email protected].

