NABC Announces New Board Members
At the 2022 National Auto Body Council (NABC) annual meeting, the NABC held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed three new members to the board.
Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:
- Justin Clark, senior director of sales – US, LKQ
- Kyle Medeiros, business solutions manager, Entegral
- Roy Schnepper, president, Butler’s Collision
The re-elected board members include:
- Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO business development, I-CAR
- Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights
- Scott Sampley, vice president of the Replacement & Leisure Division, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
- Alan Scrimager, senior lending officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners
For the 2022-2023 term, the NABC Board of Directors includes:
- Kristle Bollans, director, Replacement Accounts, Hertz Corporation
- Justin Clark, senior director of sales – US, LKQ
- Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop
- Kevin Creegan, eastern regional manager, Devilbiss Automotive Refinishing
- Brian Driehorst, senior vice president – sales, Original One Parts
- Keith Egan, national account manager, BETAG Innovation
- Brian Newberry, vice president of franchise development, CARSTAR
- Jennifer Hubbard, strategic solutions advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions
- Darren Huggins, national collision center director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
- Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights
- Gene Lopez, director of development and training, Seidner’s Collision Centers
- Clint Marlow, director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance
- Kyle Medeiros, business solutions manager, Entegral
- Katie Pharr, associate vice president, Nexterra
- Gerry Poirier, national APD strategy manager, Farmers Insurance
- Don Porter, CEO, United Recyclers Group
- Scott Sampley, vice president of the Replacement & Leisure Division, Enterprise
- Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO business development, I-CAR
- Roy Schnepper, president, Butler’s Collision
- Alan Scrimager, senior lending officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners
- Paul Williams, vice president of business development, Honk for Help
There are several NABC board members who are seated based on their past service as board presidents/chairs:
- George Avery, NABC F.R.E.E. program manager, NABC president 2009/2010
- Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager, Transportation Technologies, Intertek, NABC president 2011/2012
The NABC executive committee adds two new members and announces new leadership positions on the committee:
- Scott Sampley – chairman
- Doug Schlueter – vice chair of industry involvement
- Kristle Bollans – vice chair of community involvement
- Jennifer Hubbard – secretary
- Katie Pharr – treasurer
- Darren Huggins – director-at-large
- Clint Marlow – immediate past chairman
“We have accomplished a great deal in 2022 as the country and our industry emerged from the COVID challenges and set our path forward for the next few years,” said Clint Marlow, outgoing chairman of the NABC board who will now service as the immediate past chairman. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members — both new and returning — to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of The National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause. We thank outgoing board members Debbie Teter, Liz Stein and Paul Grant for their years of service.”