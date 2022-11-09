NABC Announces New Board Members

At the 2022 National Auto Body Council (NABC) annual meeting, the NABC held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed three new members to the board.

Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:

George Avery, NABC F.R.E.E. program manager, NABC president 2009/2010

Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager, Transportation Technologies, Intertek, NABC president 2011/2012

The NABC executive committee adds two new members and announces new leadership positions on the committee:

Scott Sampley – chairman

Doug Schlueter – vice chair of industry involvement

Kristle Bollans – vice chair of community involvement

Jennifer Hubbard – secretary

Katie Pharr – treasurer

Darren Huggins – director-at-large

Clint Marlow – immediate past chairman

“We have accomplished a great deal in 2022 as the country and our industry emerged from the COVID challenges and set our path forward for the next few years,” said Clint Marlow, outgoing chairman of the NABC board who will now service as the immediate past chairman. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members — both new and returning — to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of The National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause. We thank outgoing board members Debbie Teter, Liz Stein and Paul Grant for their years of service.”