The National Auto Body Council Body (NABC) has recognized leaders and philanthropists in the collision repair industry for the past two decades. Now, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, it is announcing the inaugural recipients of the revamped NABC Awards program to formally recognize leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

For the 25th anniversary NABC Awards program, the organization is introducing two new awards in place of the previous ones: the NABC President’s Award and the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award.

Darren Huggins, national collison director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive

The NABC President’s Award was presented to Berkshire Hathaway Automotive. The award is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources. Berkshire Hathaway Automotive has participated in numerous NABC Recycled Rides programs, held NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) programs, supported NABC fundraising efforts through golf tournaments and other sponsorships, and contributed countless volunteer hours to NABC operations and events.

The winner was named during the NABC open board meeting and Darren Huggins, national collison director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, received the lifetime traveling trophy on behalf of the organization. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor – one sanctioned by NABC and one by the recipient.

“It is an honor to have Berkshire Hathaway Automotive recognized for this prestigious award,” said Huggins. “Not only was it presented by my son Zach, which was very special, it was voted on by the industry leadership that comprises the NABC board of directors.”

Sheila Samuel-Lefor, owner of CARSTAR Ideal Littleton, CARSTAR Ideal Arvada and CARSTAR Ideal Northglenn

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry that has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of “changing and saving lives every day,” far beyond their role in the industry. This 2020 recipient is Sheila Samuel-Lefor, owner of CARSTAR Ideal Littleton, CARSTAR Ideal Arvada and CARSTAR Ideal Northglenn in Denver, Colo. Samuel-Lefor was selected for her commitment to giving back to her community through a variety of NABC and locally based programs, inspiring a culture of community service throughout her team and an unwavering passion for helping those in need.

“I’m entirely surprised to be honored with this award,” said Samuel-Lefor. “Our efforts to give back to our community are rewarding enough already. To be recognized by the National Auto Body Council for what we do is an incredible honor.”

The award was presented at CARSTAR Ideal Arvada and features an engraved trophy to signify their accomplishments. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor – one sanctioned by NABC and one chosen by the recipient.

“As part of our 25th anniversary celebration, it is very exciting to recognize these two outstanding recipients,” said Clint Marlow of Allstate Claims, co-chair of the NABC Awards committee. “Having Sheila as the first recipient of the new NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award sets the standard going forward for this recognition. Sheila personifies the individual behaviors that this award was created to cherish. And having Berkshire Hathaway Automotive as our recipient of the inaugural NABC President’s Award set the high standard for this award for years to come. They are truly deserving of this honor.”

Nominations for the 2021 awards will open in Spring 2021. For more information, contact Kevin Creegan or Debbie Teter, co-chairs of the NABC Awards Committee, at [email protected].