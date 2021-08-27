NABC Announces Second Annual NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that the Second Annual NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show will take place Aug. 23 to Oct. 22, 2021. It is presented by United Recyclers Group, LLC (URG), an association of auto recyclers with over 675 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The show is an innovative fundraising event that will allow car lovers across America to join NABC members, their company employees and auto enthusiasts to put their passion and pride on display.

The USA’s most spectacular virtual car show will once again feature top cars, truck and motorcycles from NABC members, virtual car clubs, featured car corral, automotive stars and celebrity judges. Proceeds support the NABC mission of “Changing and Saving Lives” through initiatives like the NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program and NABC Drive Out Distraction program.

The NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by URG will include something for every car lover:

Enter your ride for a $25 donation to showcase your passion and pride – and compete to take home top honors

Tour the car corral to see all the entries

Visit the NABC Garage for tips and advice from NABC members to help you maintain, restore and perfect your vehicle

Stay tuned for our celebrity judges picking their winning entries and the NABC Rides for a Reason Best in Show Award

“We are excited to bring people together again – in a virtual forum – to celebrate our collective love of the automobile,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the NABC board and director of claims for Allstate. “So many of our members who work in the collision repair industry are passionate about cars. This is a chance to show off our weekend projects, our dream cars and favorite cars. And, once again, we’re looking forward to seeing all of the great vehicles from auto enthusiasts around the country.”