NABC Announces Two New Team Members

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it has welcomed two new team members to the organization, Alison Ilg and Katy Schaan, who will support the organization’s growing membership, national programs and operations.

Ilg will handle public relations and marketing, premiere programs and members for the NABC. Ilg has spent her career helping businesses create and implement results-oriented national and trade media relations, internal communications and social media programs. From mid-sized companies to Fortune 500 corporations, her expertise focuses on B2B and B2C initiatives, as well as internal communications. Clients she has served include Ford, Coca-Cola, National Convenience Store Association, COUNTRY Financial and the Wallcovering Association. Ilg worked at Ketchum Public Relations and Georgia-Pacific, producing award-winning efforts. Early in her career, she was the promotions director at WGST and WPCH radio stations in Atlanta and WLVE radio in Miami. She is a graduate of Florida International University with a B.S. degree in public relations.

“I am excited to be part of the NABC team and work with the NABC members, partners and collision repair media,” said Ilg. “This organization has great stories to share about its programs that positively benefit local communities and families in need.”

Schaan joins NABC as the executive administrator, bringing years of experience in bookkeeping, payroll, administrative support and business operations through her company, Haven Street Consulting. She has served as the vice president of operations for a small Midwest-based real estate investment company, overseen payroll integrations with external vendors, and led multiple functional areas including retail sales management, new hire selection and training, inventory management, operations, B2B sales and administrative support, portfolio, product and project management for a technology company. She holds a B.S. degree in organizational management and an MBA from Northern Illinois University.

“It’s an honor to work with an organization that does so much good for people in our communities,” said Schaan. “As an added bonus, the NABC team is great to work with! I look forward to sharing my experience with the organization and am eager to learn a new industry. I’m happy to be on board!”

Added NABC Executive Director Debby Robinson, “We are excited to welcome Alison and Katy to the National Auto Body Council team. Both Alison and Katy bring tremendous experience, a focus on delivering excellent service for our members and a passion for giving back. As our organization grows and our programs like NABC Recycled Rides and NABC F.R.E.E. attract national attention, we are expanding our resources to serve our members and support our mission.”

For more information on the NABC, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.