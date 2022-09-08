 NABC Announces Wesco as New Level One Partner for 2022
NABC Announces Wesco as New Level One Partner for 2022

News

NABC Announces Wesco as New Level One Partner for 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council Body (NABC) announced that Wesco has joined the collision repair industry’s premier philanthropic organization as a level one partner.

Click Here to Read More
As a level one partner, Wesco will work alongside an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers, insurance companies, automotive recyclers, salvage companies, towing companies, industry consultants and more to serve communities across the country with programs that help change and save lives every day.

“We are honored to welcome Wesco to the National Auto Body Council at our highest level of partnership,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC. “Wesco is known throughout the industry for leadership in distribution solutions for the collision repair industry. We look forward to having them engaged in our NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication initiative and NABC Drive Out Distraction project, as well as our NABC golf fundraisers and annual NABC awards programs.”

Wesco is the premier paint and equipment supplier for the automotive refinish, industrial, commercial, aerospace and marine markets, serving coast to coast with a huge presence on both coasts and more than 140 stores and distribution centers. In business for more than 45 years, Wesco is proud to provide exceptional service and the best-value, top-quality products in the industry. Wesco values their business relationships, taking pride in evaluating and distributing products, services and know-how, all key components of their customers’ success.

“Wesco group is excited to support the NABC and their mission,” said Josh Cox, vice president of sales for Wesco. “We share the same vision of supporting the community and being leaders in the automotive industry from coast to coast. With 50 years of being in business on the horizon, Wesco is committed to the success of our industry and we look forward to a long partnership with NABC.”

The level one partners of the NABC enjoy a portfolio of benefits, including:

  • Company logo featured on home page and with a dedicated landing page on the NABC website
  • Logo on NABC marketing communication materials
  • Company logo inclusion on all promotional materials for NABC Recycled Rides, NABC F.R.E.E. and NABC Drive Out Distraction events hosted by NABC
  • Logo and verbal acknowledgement at all NABC-hosted events
  • Company logo showcased on signage at all NABC-attended national and regional industry events
  • Company name on signage at all NABC-attended national and regional industry events
  • Priority opportunity and choice of sponsorships at NABC events
  • Reserved seating at NABC-hosted events
  • Press release announcement upon joining or renewal
  • Press access when available at NABC-hosted events
  • Priority opportunity to participate in NABC-hosted events
  • One foursome at the Palm Springs Annual Golf Fundraiser
  • Events featured on all NABC media platforms
  • Inclusion in NABC Member Directory
  • Annual access to four NABC Recycled Rides vehicles and one NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) event
  • Access to a NABC Drive Out Distraction Tool Kit
  • Access to a national database of non-profits for NABC Recycled Rides
  • Free marketing and publicity materials, PR consulting, local media contacts

For more information on NABC, visit nationalautobodycouncil.org.

In this article:,
