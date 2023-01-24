 NABC Announces Winners of Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Announces Winners of Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Avid golfers from the collision repair industry and local Southern California businesses had an opportunity to tee it up in the desert sunshine at Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for the annual National Auto Body Council (NABC) Palm Springs Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Hertz, all part of NABC Day.

Related Articles
Kristen Alexander from URG (one of the trophy sponsors) with first-place team (left to right) Tim Hjort, David Anderson, Joe Flowers and Juan Escalera

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders and NABC Drive Out Distraction programs that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

When the scores were tallied, just two shots separated the winners and second and third had to be settled in a scorecard playoff. Winners of the event included:

1st Place – Score: 53

Joe Flowers, Juan Escalera, David Anderson and Tim Hjort 

2nd Place – Score: 55

Josh Cox, Marc Sebastian, Mike Kucera and Brian Von Tress

3rd Place – Score: 55 (Scorecard Playoff)

Sandy Panduro, Mark D’Angelo, Roman Castaneda and Cindy Pieper

The winners of the longest drive contest were Rob McGee and Cindy Pieper. Closest to the pin winners were Steve Topczewski and Cindy Pieper. The NABC Drive Out Distraction putting contest was won by Roy Duplantier.

Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners hosted an NABC Recycled Rides event, presenting vehicles to three deserving local families in need. NABC Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at more than $42 million.  

NABC announced the schedule of two additional NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraisers for 2023, including:

  • NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, Texas Star Golf Course, Dallas, Texas – April 4, 2023 (registration opens soon)
  • NABC Gateway Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, Boone Valley Golf Club, St. Louis, Mo. – Sept. 11, 2023

For more information about the NABC, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in California

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Stymeist Collision Centers, which operates four collision repair centers in Northern California.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Stymeist Collision Centers, which operates four collision repair centers in Northern California. The acquisition expands Crash Champions’ California network to more than 100 repaircenters across the state, complementing its nationwide lineup of more than 600 repair centers in 36 states.

The acquisition officially closed on Jan. 20.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Classic Collision Adds 40th Location in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of R&R CARSTAR in Apopka, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Hunter to Exhibit WinAlign Software Update at NADA 2023

Hunter will be exhibiting WinAlign 17.1’s new capabilities Jan. 27-29 at booth no. 1133 at NADA in Dallas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Offers Free Webinar on OE Collision Info Best Practices

ASE will be hosting a free webinar titled “Best Practices with OE Collision Information” on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF Releases Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings

While white and black still win, chromatic colors gain market share around the globe.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WyoTech’s $16M Expansion Brings Need for More Instructors

The school seeks new instructors to staff its new 90,000-square-foot expansion and accommodate its burgeoning student body.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers