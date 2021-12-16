NABC Announces Winners of Virtual Car Show

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced the category winners in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group. The field of entries represented a full spectrum of vehicles, from 1930s trucks and touring cars to today’s muscle motors.



The show is an innovative fundraising event that allows car lovers across America to join NABC members, their company employees and auto enthusiasts to put their passion and pride on display. Proceeds support the NABC’s mission of “changing and saving lives” through initiatives like the Recycled Rides, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) and Drive Out Distraction programs.



“Thank you to all of our celebrity judges for contributing their knowledge and expertise to selecting the winners in each of car show categories,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We had some incredible entries this year, and the judges had a tough job picking the best of the best. Thank you to everyone who entered their vehicles and supported the NABC. Your passion and pride for all things automotive is what makes this such a dynamic, exciting industry.”

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The category winners of the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by URG are: Antiques/Vintage 1939 406 Diamond T Truck, owned by Gary Unverzagt. This was a barn find in West Virginia, and Unverzagt said it was in pretty rough shape. It is a total frame-off restoration. A lot of missing parts were remanufactured in his shop. He rebuilt the motor, transmission, rear, brake system and electrical system and did all the body work. Judged by Jeff Hammond, two-time NASCAR Cup champion crew chief and NASCAR TV and radio analyst who is a longtime car builder, restorer and racer.



“The winner had a great story about it being a barn find and outlined all the time and effort he put into the restoration,” said Hammond. “He was very thorough in the process. I liked the color choice and the wheels, and the carpentry work in the truck bed was very impressive. Overall, he did a great job of maintaining the authenticity while upgrading things like going from six volt to 12 volt.”

Advertisement

Hot Rods, Rat Rods and Customs 1950 Ford Mercury, owned by Bryan Corder. This vehicle featured one-of-a-kind custom paint with full body scallops including interior panels and extensive custom body work. Corder said his love affair with Mercurys began when riding in his grandmother’s 1949 way back in the 60s. He dreamed of having a true “lead sled” and said he is living that dream with this amazing car. “The only thing missing is not having my grandmother alive so we could ‘roll low and slow’ and get an ice cream!” Judged by Charley Hutton, car designer and builder, multiple Ridler award winner and former member of American Hot Rod and Foose Design build teams.

Advertisement

Classics: Best of the 50s, 60s and 70s 1966 Chevy Corvette, owned by Nick Notte. He had looked everywhere for the right car and found it just nine miles away. Notte rebuilt the engine, transmission and interior and restored the paint. It has the original numbers matching the engine and transmission. He said it’s a great driver. Judged by Ryno Templeton, a professional custom painter/ airbrush artist with 26 years of experience. He routinely appears as a custom painter on the new West Coast Customs. Old School Muscle Cars: 60s and 70s 1974 Chevy Camaro Type LT, owned by Dave Kattner. Not only is the vehicle restoration incredible, so is Kattner’s recovery from cancer. He embarked on the project as part of his recovery and did all the work in his garage. The car features a 350 bored 30 over original block motor; Edelbrock aluminum heads; dual Edelbrock 4bbl carbs; Vintage Air; Dougs headers; Be Cool Radiator; EMS serpentine belt system; Dakota Digital Gauges; and 4L60E 4 speed automatic/overdrive transmission.

Advertisement

Judged by Bill Elliott, NASCAR Hall of Fame member, 1988 NASCAR Cup Champion and 16-time Most Popular Driver in NASCAR.



“This guy’s story made the difference,” said Elliott. “He overcame two brain tumors. He didn’t have a garage or any tools or skills. But he tackled this and did a good job on all the restorations and modifications. It’s a great car and a great story.” Modern Muscle: 1980s to Today 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8, owned by Curt Tate. This Dodge Challenger is powered by a 6.1 liter Hemi, feature classic Hemi Orange paint and a six-speed manual. It has a 93 Octane Dyno Tuned 500 rwhp; 90mm BBK Throttle Body; K&N Cold Air Intake System; Hurst Shift assembly; Eibach Hellcat complete lowering suspension kit; staggered 275/40/20 front and 295/45/20 rear; Petty Garage strut brace bars; full custom exhaust system; and 3M matte black hood wrap with hood pins. The owner is a Tennessee Vol fan so it could only be orange!

Advertisement

Judged by Lauren Fix, nationally-recognized automotive expert and host of His Turn-Her Turn and Car Coach Reports. Modern Era Trucks 2001 GMC Sierra, owned by Gracie Bruce. She’s 16 years old and works with her mom and dad at CARSTAR Gapsch in St. Louis. She and her dad built this truck together during COVID. She couldn’t go to school, so she worked in the front of the shop during the day and worked on the truck every night. It features three-stage paint; BTR stage 3 cam; long tube headers; complete stainless three-inch exhaust; eight inches of lift with 35-inch tires on 22×12 wheels.

Advertisement

Judged by Mark Oja, founder of California Speed and Custom and A-team build lead on the classic “Overhaulin’” series.



“It’s impressive that a 16-year-old girl did this with her dad during COVID,” said Oja. “What a great way to pass down the family skills. This girl’s got talent!” Vintage Trucks 1956 Ford F100, owned by Darryl Dudas. He spent the last year during the pandemic taking everything apart and upgrading everything. Being an engine builder and machinist, Dudas couldn’t resist taking the 460 apart and stepping it up quite a bit. His vision was to transform this truck to a simple classic hot rod look with a bunch of chrome work and polished aluminum and plenty of horsepower to back it up along with the ability to be a rock solid reliable machine. He said there isn’t one wire, nut, bolt or bracket that he hasn’t had his hands on during the upgrade, spending countless hours underneath this beauty.

Advertisement

Judged by Mark Oja, founder of California Speed and Custom and A-team build lead on the classic “Overhaulin’” series. Motorcycles 1974 Honda CB-750, owned by Shane Durkopp. This bike features a full custom 2002 Suzuki GSXR-600 engine that he bought in high school (2004) for a project that he didn’t complete. The engine sat in a garbage bag in the back yard until 2014 when he decided to build a bike. He pieced it together over the course of 1.5 years and it turned out to be a pretty cool rat bike. Judged by Kyle Morley, owner and operator of XecutionStyle Kustom Paint and a leader in custom paint designs for motorcycles. Wild Card Presented by Allstate Iron Lung Bubbletop, owned by Eric Goodrich. Everything is custom on this unique ride. The Iron Lung started life as a 1965 Thunderbird. Goodrich tells everyone he cut all the ugly off and built what was left. The body is all steel, and he fabricated the acrylic dome and engine with a tunnel ram and twin 600 Holley carburetors.

Advertisement