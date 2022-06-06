NABC Appoints Alan Scrimager Interim Board Member

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Alan Scrimager of Pinnacle Financial Partners-Memphis has been appointed interim board member to the vacated seat of Anthony Natalie on the NABC Board of Directors. His appointment is in accordance with the NABC bylaws.

Scrimager has more than 20 years of experience in banking and serves as senior lending officer for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Client Advisory Group in Memphis, Tenn. In his role, he leads a team that provides effective advice and distinctive service to commercial and private clients. Pinnacle is a full-service financial institution founded and headquartered Nashville, Tenn.

Prior to his work in financial services, Scrimager worked in the motorsports industry with Peterson Publishing and served as the director of the National Muscle Car Association and event director for the Hot Rod Magazine Power Festivals. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis and a master’s in business administration from Union University. He is also a graduate of the Barret School of Banking at Christian Brothers University and Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He and his wife, Shannon, reside in Collierville, Tenn.