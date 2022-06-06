 NABC Appoints Alan Scrimager Interim Board Member
NABC Appoints Alan Scrimager Interim Board Member

Hunter Now Offering Consumable Parts Ordering through Website

Agenda, Keynote Speakers Announced for ASE Instructor Training Conference

CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in Houston, Texas
News

NABC Appoints Alan Scrimager Interim Board Member

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Alan Scrimager of Pinnacle Financial Partners-Memphis has been appointed interim board member to the vacated seat of Anthony Natalie on the NABC Board of Directors. His appointment is in accordance with the NABC bylaws.

Alan Scrimager of Pinnacle Financial Partners-Memphis

Scrimager has more than 20 years of experience in banking and serves as senior lending officer for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Client Advisory Group in Memphis, Tenn. In his role, he leads a team that provides effective advice and distinctive service to commercial and private clients. Pinnacle is a full-service financial institution founded and headquartered Nashville, Tenn.

Prior to his work in financial services, Scrimager worked in the motorsports industry with Peterson Publishing and served as the director of the National Muscle Car Association and event director for the Hot Rod Magazine Power Festivals. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis and a master’s in business administration from Union University. He is also a graduate of the Barret School of Banking at Christian Brothers University and Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He and his wife, Shannon, reside in Collierville, Tenn.

Pinnacle has had a relationship with the NABC since 2020 and became a Level One sponsor in 2021. Pinnacle and the NABC collaborated on its first gifting that involved a NABC Recycled Ride presented to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis. Scrimager played a lead role in the gifting. In addition to helping a needy cause, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis event provided the NABC with exposure to the National Ronald McDonald House Charities organization and the McDonald’s Corporation.

Scrimager will join the Marketing Committee, where he will help the committee gain exposure to a wider range of local and national organizations that can benefit from the three NABC philanthropic programs and our other initiatives.

