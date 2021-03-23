NABC Award Nominations Now Open

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced they are opening the nominations for their 2021 awards – the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award, which formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.
The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources. Companies will be nominated by the NABC Board of Directors, and members at all levels of NABC membership are eligible. The winner will be named during the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas and will be recognized on a new lifetime traveling trophy. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor – one sanctioned by NABC and one by the recipient.
The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry who has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of Changing and Saving Lives Every Day, far beyond their role in the industry. Individuals may be nominated by a member of the NABC Board of Directors or by the public. This award will be presented during the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas, and the recipient will receive an engraved trophy to signify their accomplishments. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor – one sanctioned by NABC and one chosen by the recipient.
“As our organization has grown and evolved, so has our awards program to recognize the industry’s leaders,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We were honored to present the inaugural awards in 2020 to Berkshire Hathaway Automotive and Sheila Samuel-Lefor, a CARSTAR franchise partner, and look forward to seeing the deserving nominees for this year’s awards.”
Deserving individuals may be nominated for the NABC Changing and Saving Lives award by a member of the NABC Board of Directors or by the public. The nominee should demonstrate the following criteria:
- Enthusiasm for giving back to the community
- Viewed as someone who enriches their community
- Partnership or tie with local community
- Willingness to volunteer
- Commitment to helping others
- Exemplifies the integrity and professionalism of collision industry professionals
- Went above and beyond during a time of crisis or peril to provide support and assistance
Nominations will run through Aug. 15, 2021. Entry forms are available here.
For more information, contact NABC Awards Committee Co-Chairs Kevin Creegan or Debbie Teter at [email protected].