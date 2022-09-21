NABC Celebrates 5,000th First Responder Trained at F.R.E.E. Event

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) recently recognized a first responder from Lancaster, Pa., as the 5,000th participant in the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program.

The first responder was recognized at a F.R.E.E. event at Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster, Pa., which hosted 80 first responders from Lancaster-area fire departments and rescue units at a special 5,000th NABC F.R.E.E. education and guidance program. Nationwide donated 10 vehicles for the program, and Hurst/Jaws of Life provided the tools and instructors. The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around EV and alternative fuel vehicles.

“We want to help drivers in the Lancaster, Harrisburg and Philadelphia area be safer on the road, and help ensure our local first responders get the education they need on rescuing accident victims from today’s late-model vehicles,” said April Lausch, collision center manager for Faulkner Collision Centers. “We are honored to be part of the recognition of the 5,000th first responder educated in the NABC F.R.E.E. program. Thank you to all of our partners who helped make this possible.” The firefighter recognized as the 5,000th participant in the program was Jamie Keenhold, an EMT and first responder with the Bath Firefighters and Ambulance Corp. She and her husband are both firefighters in the community. She was selected by Hurst/Jaws of Life.

“This is an incredible honor and a big surprise,” said Keenhold. “Thank you to my family for supporting me and encouraging me to pursue my training and career. Thank you to my squad for their support, and to John Sileski from Hurst for selecting me for this recognition.” Added NABC F.R.E.E. Program Manager George Avery, “Since we launched the NABC F.R.E.E. program in 2009, we have worked with insurers, OEMs, rental car companies, collision repair facilities, the tool providers and first responders around the country to deliver this education program in their communities. It’s an honor to recognize our 5,000th participant in this program. We’re proud to honor Jamie Keenhold for her commitment to her community and service to the fire department.”

