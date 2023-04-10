 NABC Celebrates Winners of Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Celebrates Winners of Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

The members, partners and colleagues of the NABC saddled up for the Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser on April 4 at Lone Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The members, partners and colleagues of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) saddled up for the NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Enterprise, and a NABC Recycled Rides presentation — all held on Tuesday, April 4 at Lone Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

Related Articles

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders and NABC Drive Out Distraction programs that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

Winners of the NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Enterprise were:

  • First place – Barry Rubin, Mike Christopher, Robbie Gower, Daniel Rodriguez
  • Second place – Matt Immerfall, Darren Huggins, Charlie Jordan, Brent Russell
  • Third place – Tim Bates, Kevin Klein, Patrick Hickey, Justin Regan
  • Straightest drive – Bob James
  • Closest to the pin – Zach Huggins
  • Closest to the pin – Emmanuel Eck
  • Longest drive – Matt Immerfall

“Congratulations to our winners who took home the honors today, and to all of our golfers who came out to play today,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC board of directors. “Thank you to all of our sponsors and NABC partners who make it possible for the National Auto Body Council to continue changing and saving lives every day.”

Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners hosted a Recycled Rides presentation of six vehicles to local families in need.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Fix Auto Ogden Opens in Utah

Fix Auto USA has announced the opening of Fix Auto Ogden located at 3261 Midland Drive in Ogden, Utah.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto USA has announced the opening of Fix Auto Ogden located at 3261 Midland Drive in Ogden, Utah.

Efrain Perez, owner of Fix Auto Ogden, began his career in the automotive industry in Colombia, South America, where he supported his father’s body shop. Once his family moved to the U.S., he started a small auto body shop with his family’s support. Family continues to be a driving force for Perez, who oversees the Fix Auto Ogden location with the help of his wife, Rebeca. Rebeca recently joined the industry, working at the Fix Auto Ogden location for just over a year. Her professional background is in the healthcare field, as she was a nurse for many years. Her natural passion for helping people has made the transition to collision repair seamless and she is excited to keep learning and growing.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
NWACA to Hold Collision Training Expo

The Northwest Auto Care Alliance will be holding a Collision Training Expo May 6, 2023 at Clover Park Technical School in Lakewood, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Houston

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Pinnacle CARSTAR Auto Body in Tomball, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Two Young Techs Receive Tools, Equipment at NORTHEAST

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ supplied two technicians with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their careers in collision repair. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Texas Senate Committee Kills Anti-Car Safety Bill Related Articles – Consolidator Report – Top 5 Stories of the Week – WIN Announces Full Speaker Slate for 2023 Conference The Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected legislation that would have eliminated Texas’ vehicle safety inspection program. Read more here. AASP/NJ’s Inaugural NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl a Success The

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Survey: More Auto Body Shops Using Materials Invoicing

Significantly more body shops now are using an invoicing system to bill for materials — at least some of the time — according to a “Who Pays for What” survey conducted earlier this year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
B&Z Auto Color Joins Wesco Group

B&Z Auto Color has three locations in Northern California: Modesto, Stockton and Turlock.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PPG Honors Wyoming Automotive as Platinum Distributor of Year

The annual award recognizes distributors with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG Platinum Distributor program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in North Hollywood, Calif.

With more than 20 years in the collision repair industry under his belt, owner Pargev Adamyan is keen to carry on his father’s 30-year legacy as an accomplished bodyman.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers