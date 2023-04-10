NABC Celebrates Winners of Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

The members, partners and colleagues of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) saddled up for the NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Enterprise, and a NABC Recycled Rides presentation — all held on Tuesday, April 4 at Lone Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders and NABC Drive Out Distraction programs that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

Winners of the NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Enterprise were:

First place – Barry Rubin, Mike Christopher, Robbie Gower, Daniel Rodriguez

– Barry Rubin, Mike Christopher, Robbie Gower, Daniel Rodriguez Second place – Matt Immerfall, Darren Huggins, Charlie Jordan, Brent Russell

– Matt Immerfall, Darren Huggins, Charlie Jordan, Brent Russell Third place – Tim Bates, Kevin Klein, Patrick Hickey, Justin Regan

– Tim Bates, Kevin Klein, Patrick Hickey, Justin Regan Straightest drive – Bob James

– Bob James Closest to the pin – Zach Huggins

– Zach Huggins Closest to the pin – Emmanuel Eck

– Emmanuel Eck Longest drive – Matt Immerfall

“Congratulations to our winners who took home the honors today, and to all of our golfers who came out to play today,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC board of directors. “Thank you to all of our sponsors and NABC partners who make it possible for the National Auto Body Council to continue changing and saving lives every day.”

Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners hosted a Recycled Rides presentation of six vehicles to local families in need.