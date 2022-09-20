 NABC Donates 2021 Kia Soul to St. Louis Veteran
NABC Donates 2021 Kia Soul to St. Louis Veteran

News

NABC Donates 2021 Kia Soul to St. Louis Veteran

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate, Caliber Collision (Fenton, Mo.) and charity partner Missouri Veterans Endeavor, recently donated a refurbished 2021 Kia Soul to a St. Louis U.S. Air Force veteran to provide him independence that comes with having his own reliable transportation.

Chevy Harris in his refurbished 2021 Kia Soul, courtesy of the NABC, Allstate, Caliber Collision and Missouri Veterans Endeavor.

The event was part of the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) CONNEX Annual Conference in St. Louis, Mo.

“We have been working with the NABC Recycled Rides program for several years now, and we are proud to host these amazing giftings and see the impact that our industry can have on people’s lives when we all come together for a common cause,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA.

Vehicle recipient Chavarria (Chevy) Harris has medical issues that do not allow him to stand for prolong periods of time. As a result, he is unable to walk to, or stand at, a bus stop for public transportation. It is impossible for him to go grocery shopping and carry his items onto any type of public transportation. Chevy has relied on ridesharing services to get to and from work and medical appointments. These rides, as well as using meal delivery services, places a large financial burden on his budget. He has often had to pass on work shifts due to high-priced Uber fares.

“I want to thank everyone for this beautiful car,” said Harris. “It’s quite a surprise and shock! I greatly appreciate everyone who has contributed to making this happen.”

Added Missouri Veterans Endeavor President and Executive Director Bill Wallace, “I am incredibly touched, as a veteran myself, that the NABC reached out to us to honor our veteran Chevy Harris. This is truly a game-changer for him to have reliable transportation, which is something that affects so many veterans and families fighting homelessness. We were truly honored to be a part of this event.”

“The National Auto Body Council is all about bringing together all the members of the collision repair industry to help those in need in our communities,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “It’s a great feeling that with each car we gift, we are providing a hand up to someone who needs it in order to maintain their independence.”

For more information on NABC Recycled Rides, click here.

