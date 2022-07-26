 NABC Donates Five Recycled Rides to Veterans
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

NABC Donates Five Recycled Rides to Veterans

on

CARSTAR Conference 2022 Recognizes Top Performers at Awards Gala

on

BendPak Announces Senior Leadership Succession Plan

on

VIVE Collision Earns First Subaru Certification in Maine
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit STR Automotive

Troubleshooting Vehicle Calibration Failures, Part 2

Pre-calibration checks you should be performing prior to a calibration.

What Are Non-Qualified Benefits?

Are non-qualified benefits the secret to retaining your most valued employees?

MORE POST

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

Trending Now

Consolidators: CARSTAR Conference 2022 Recognizes Top Performers at Awards Gala

News: BendPak Announces Senior Leadership Succession Plan

News: NABC Donates Five Recycled Rides to Veterans

Products: Dent Fix Introduces New Body Buggy Rack-Saver

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

NABC Donates Five Recycled Rides to Veterans

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with USAA, Lacey Collision Center, and Certified Collision Group affiliates Collision 1 Auburn, Trew Auto Body, 1st Class Auto Body – Burlington and 1st Class Auto Body – Bellingham, recently donated refurbished vehicles to five deserving Washington State military members and their families at Lakewood City Hall in Lakewood, Wash., as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
The Recycled Rides presentation in Washington was part of USAA’s 100th anniversary celebration, through which it will gift 100 NABC Recycled Rides vehicles to military families across the country.

The presentation was part of USAA’s 100th anniversary celebration, through which it will gift 100 NABC Recycled Rides vehicles to military families across the country, including Nashville; Seattle; Chesapeake; Savannah; Charlotte; Colorado Springs; Denver; Phoenix; Tampa; San Diego; and finally San Antonio later this year.

“Today, USAA is presenting vehicles to five deserving military families to give them the gift of reliable transportation in commemoration of USAA’s 100th anniversary,” said Luke Harris, vice president of innovation, USAA. “Thank you to our many partners, including the NABC Recycled Rides program, for making this possible.”

Advertisement

For 100 years, USAA has served active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Recipients have been nominated by nonprofit organizations to receive a NABC Recycled Ride. With the partnership of the NABC, a non-profit committed to serving their communities and many in the collision repair industry, vehicles are repaired and donated to individuals identified who need reliable transportation.

“We are so grateful to see this program come to Lakewood,” said The Honorable Mary Moss, deputy yayor of Lakewood, who presented a proclamation naming it USAA Day in Lakewood. “Our military community is very important to us, and we are honored to be a part of USAA’s 100th anniversary celebration to present NABC Recycled Rides to five enlisted men and women who will benefit tremendously from the gift of reliable transportation.”

Advertisement

The recipients were selected by Support the Enlisted Project (STEP), which builds financial self-sufficiency among junior active-duty enlisted members and recently discharged enlisted veterans and their families facing financial crisis through counseling, education and grants. The recipients included:

  • Alex Free (United States Army, Private Second Class), who received a 2018 Toyota Camry that was repaired by 1st Class Auto Body
  • Wendy Bernal (United States Army, Private First Class), who was presented a 2019 Toyota CH-R that was refurbished by Lacey Collision Center
  • Doodley Joseph (United States Army, Specialist), who was gifted a 2018 Kia Sportage that was repaired by 1st Class Auto Body
  • Jacob Simula (United States Army, Private First Class), who received a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that was refurbished by Collision One
  • Damien Smith (United States Army, Specialist), who was presented a 2018 Toyota Camry that was repaired by Trew Auto Body

“We were honored to join our member USAA in their 100th anniversary celebration, and grateful to our members who refurbished all of today’s beautiful vehicles,” said Dale Ross, program manager for Recycled Rides. “It is incredible to meet these military members and their families and hear their stories. We are honored to be able to pay tribute to their service to the country and help them continue their path to independence and success with the gift of reliable transportation.”

Advertisement

“This means the world to me,” said Smith. “I owe a lot of people rides who helped me get places when I didn’t have a car. I’m so grateful to everybody for putting this together, I’m going to try to pass this forward at every opportunity.”

Additional partners in the presentation included 1.800.Charity.Cars; Enterprise, which provided TBD to each family; and Longhouse Inventory Solutions, a 100% Native American female-owned company that provides child safety seats to car rental companies, which donated two car seats to the families.

Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ASE Instructor Training Conference Addresses Industry’s Key Issues

News: CCA Gifts Recycled Ride at Southeast Collision Conference

Consolidators: Classic Collision Boosts Footprint in Two Existing Markets

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business