NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Atlanta Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Gerber Collision & Glass of Marietta, Ga., recently donated a refurbished 2019 Jeep Compass to U.S. Army veteran Nikkitris Jones via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Jones is a single disabled veteran raising grandchildren who served honorably in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. The only family vehicle was destroyed in an accident, the fault of a driver who did not have insurance. Recovering from injuries has taken its toll on Jones and her family. They have not had a reliable way to get to doctor’s appointments and have been spending large sums of money to do simple things like getting to the grocery store. Southern Crescent Veterans Services, a non-profit organization serving veterans, saw the need and nominated her for the donation of the car that will ensure that Jones can take care of her and her family’s needs.

“I’m so happy, you just don’t know,” said Jones. “The children were so excited. They ran around like they had just won the lottery.”

Jones said that most of her earnings had been going to hiring rides, so it’s not only a matter of having transportation now but also a matter of being able to have money to pay for the needs of her children and grandchildren who range in age from a few months old to college.

Additional partners in the presentation included Cars for Charity; Advanced Remarketing Services; Copart; Enterprise; LKQ; Keystone; Auto Zone; Longhouse Inventory Solutions; Troncalli; and INA Towing Network.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.