 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Atlanta Veteran

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Atlanta Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Gerber Collision & Glass recently donated a refurbished 2019 Jeep Compass to U.S. Army veteran Nikkitris Jones.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Gerber Collision & Glass of Marietta, Ga., recently donated a refurbished 2019 Jeep Compass to U.S. Army veteran Nikkitris Jones via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Related Articles

Jones is a single disabled veteran raising grandchildren who served honorably in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. The only family vehicle was destroyed in an accident, the fault of a driver who did not have insurance.  Recovering from injuries has taken its toll on Jones and her family. They have not had a reliable way to get to doctor’s appointments and have been spending large sums of money to do simple things like getting to the grocery store. Southern Crescent Veterans Services, a non-profit organization serving veterans, saw the need and nominated her for the donation of the car that will ensure that Jones can take care of her and her family’s needs.

“I’m so happy, you just don’t know,” said Jones. “The children were so excited. They ran around like they had just won the lottery.” 

Jones said that most of her earnings had been going to hiring rides, so it’s not only a matter of having transportation now but also a matter of being able to have money to pay for the needs of her children and grandchildren who range in age from a few months old to college.

Additional partners in the presentation included Cars for Charity; Advanced Remarketing Services; Copart; Enterprise; LKQ; Keystone; Auto Zone; Longhouse Inventory Solutions; Troncalli; and INA Towing Network.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

You May Also Like

News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of June 10.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

QCG Acquires Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center

Quality Collision Group has acquired Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center of Santee, Calif.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Continues Florida Expansion

Crash Champions has acquired Liles Collision in Ocala, Fla.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of June 10.

By Jason Stahl
Collision Careers Enhances Web Presence, Debuts New Video

The updated website now includes career path details and downloadable resources for parents, educators and school advisors as well as a new, engaging video.

By Jason Stahl
SUN Collision Brings Back Thank You Thursdays Sweepstakes

SUN Collision is celebrating Automotive Service Professionals Month in June with the return of its “Thank You Thursdays!” sweepstakes.

By Jason Stahl
Snap-on TSS Onsite at SkillsUSA in Atlanta

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) products will be on display and included in the competition at the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference June 24-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Related Articles – NABC to Host Third Golf Fundraising Event of 2024 – Honda Starts Production on 2025 Honda CR-V Fuel

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Spanesi is offering training courses from factory-trained individuals at its U.S. headquarters in Naperville, Ill.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Repairer Driven Education Registration Now Open

RDE is the most comprehensive collision repair education series of the year, delivered live at the SEMA Show and then made available online for the industry.

By Jason Stahl
IIHS Survey: Most Drivers OK with Anti-Speeding Tech in Vehicles

More than 60% of drivers would find it acceptable if their vehicle provided an audible and visual warning when they exceeded the posted speed limit.

By Jason Stahl
TEXA Releases IDC5 CAR 76.6.0 Software Update

Innovation of the TEXA IDC5 software is focused on new vehicle coverage as well as new diagnostic feature functionality.

By Jason Stahl