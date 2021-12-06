NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Connecticut Community Renewal Team

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Travelers and the CARSTAR collision repair locations in Connecticut, gave the Community Renewal Team serving Hartford and Middlesex Counties an early holiday gift that will help them give back to the community: a 2015 Subaru Outback.

The presentation was held at Travelers Plaza in Hartford, Conn. Travelers donated the vehicle, and six area CARSTAR locations in New Britain, Berlin, South Windsor, Bristol, East Hartford and Ellington provided the repairs.

“We are honored to work with Travelers and the CARSTAR locations in Connecticut to give back to the community through a NABC Recycled Ride,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “With reliable transportation, the recipient, Community Renewal Team, can more effectively serve those in need out in the community.”

The Community Renewal Team is dedicated to helping people take steps toward healthy and economically stable futures. Since 1963, it has partnered with local elected officials, providers, funders, businesses and the community to address challenges like hunger, homelessness, unemployment and poverty. Together, they increase access to education, affordable housing, mental health services and much more for thousands of individuals and families throughout Central Connecticut each and every year.