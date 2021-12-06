 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Connecticut Community Renewal Team
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

NABC Donates Vehicle to Connecticut Community Renewal Team

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

on

First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

on

TechForce Foundation Announces 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner
Advertisement
U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros talk with Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne's Garage, which has been serving Southern Indiana since 1973. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

MORE POST

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

  • Apr 13, 2021

Does Your Collision Repair Business

Trending Now

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

Associations: First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

News: TechForce Foundation Announces 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner

People: Olivia Peterson: From CREF Scholarship Recipient to Gerber Apprentice

Current Issues

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

NABC Donates Vehicle to Connecticut Community Renewal Team

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Travelers and the CARSTAR collision repair locations in Connecticut, gave the Community Renewal Team serving Hartford and Middlesex Counties an early holiday gift that will help them give back to the community: a 2015 Subaru Outback.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The presentation was held at Travelers Plaza in Hartford, Conn. Travelers donated the vehicle, and six area CARSTAR locations in New Britain, Berlin, South Windsor, Bristol, East Hartford and Ellington provided the repairs.

“We are honored to work with Travelers and the CARSTAR locations in Connecticut to give back to the community through a NABC Recycled Ride,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “With reliable transportation, the recipient, Community Renewal Team, can more effectively serve those in need out in the community.”

The Community Renewal Team is dedicated to helping people take steps toward healthy and economically stable futures. Since 1963, it has partnered with local elected officials, providers, funders, businesses and the community to address challenges like hunger, homelessness, unemployment and poverty. Together, they increase access to education, affordable housing, mental health services and much more for thousands of individuals and families throughout Central Connecticut each and every year.

Advertisement

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.

Additional partners in the Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Connecticut Tire, D Professional Auto Glass and Sign Wiz.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: 1Collision Enters Texas and N.Y. Markets, Expands in Minnesota

News: BSB Honors 2021 ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of Year

Events: AASP/NJ Announces Dates for NORTHEAST 2022

News: Allstate Donates Cars to Collision Repair Education Foundation

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business