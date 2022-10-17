 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Dallas Veteran
BodyShop Business

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Dallas Veteran

ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager

CCC Appoints New Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer

SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show
News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Dallas Veteran

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Texas Collision Centers, recently donated a refurbished 2014 Nissan Altima to a Dallas veteran and mother of three to provide her independence, the ability to work and take care of her family.

Click Here to Read More
Kim Jones-Snipes is overjoyed about her 2014 Nissan Altima with a trunk full of gift cards and much needed winter coats, clothing and shoes for her three children.

The presentation was held at the regional GEICO headquarters in Richardson, Texas. GEICO donated the vehicle and the team at Texas Collision Centers refurbished it. Members of the Women’s Industry Network spearheaded the presentation in conjunction with the NABC. Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Hertz and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The recipient, Kim Jones-Snipes, was selected by the Salvation Army. She is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Jones-Snipes moved to Dallas with her three young children to escape an abusive family situation with only a few belongings. She was working for Instacart, Spark and Doordash and had an offer to become an Amazon delivery driver when her vehicle stopped working. The gift of a reliable vehicle will help her on her path to stability and independence, and allow her to continue her studies and take care of her children.

“In addition to her new vehicle, Jones-Snipes was moved to tears upon finding her trunk was stuffed with gift cards and a multitude of items for her entire family including much needed winter coats, clothing and shoes for her three children donated by Texas Collision Centers, WIN, GEICO, Hertz and Enterprise Rent-A-Car,” said Shyllo Michaelis, vice president of business development for Texas Collision Centers. “This was the least we all could do for such a worthy recipient who served our country.”

Added WIN and NABC Board Member Kristle Bollans, “We at WIN are so grateful and humbled to be able to participate in such a remarkable program, such as NABC Recycled Rides. The gift of reliable transportation is something that we can never take for granted. What an honor to stand by our friends at the National Auto Body Council and show our support for the communities where we live and work.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

