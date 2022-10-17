NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Dallas Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Texas Collision Centers , recently donated a refurbished 2014 Nissan Altima to a Dallas veteran and mother of three to provide her independence, the ability to work and take care of her family.

Kim Jones-Snipes is overjoyed about her 2014 Nissan Altima with a trunk full of gift cards and much needed winter coats, clothing and shoes for her three children.

The presentation was held at the regional GEICO headquarters in Richardson, Texas. GEICO donated the vehicle and the team at Texas Collision Centers refurbished it. Members of the Women’s Industry Network spearheaded the presentation in conjunction with the NABC. Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Hertz and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The recipient, Kim Jones-Snipes, was selected by the Salvation Army. She is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Jones-Snipes moved to Dallas with her three young children to escape an abusive family situation with only a few belongings. She was working for Instacart, Spark and Doordash and had an offer to become an Amazon delivery driver when her vehicle stopped working. The gift of a reliable vehicle will help her on her path to stability and independence, and allow her to continue her studies and take care of her children.