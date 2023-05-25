NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Dallas Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate, Maaco Wylie and Maaco Plano, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Dallas-area veteran which will provide her independence and the ability to work once she graduates in June. The presentation was held at the Maaco Wylie Auto Body Shop, and the deserving recipient was selected by the VA Medical Center.

“It is an honor to present a NABC Recycled Ride to this deserving veteran and help her continue her path forward,” said Jennifer Hubbard, board member and secretary for the NABC. “Thank you to our partners Allstate and Maaco for making this possible. Together, we really are changing and saving lives.”

Added Helmuth Mayer, owner of Maaco Wylie, Maaco Plano and numerous other Maaco locations in the Dallas area, “We always work to give back to our community, and the NABC Recycled Rides program is a great way to bring our industry together to help a member of our community on their path to success. We’re honored to give this vehicle to a deserving veteran who bravely served our country.”

The recipient, Ms. Thompson, who received a 2015 Buick Verano, is a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1985 to 1990. She currently does not have a car, is attending school full-time and must walk to school daily or use public transportation. Thompson has a grade point average of 4.0 and is committed to achieving her short- and long-term goals. She will be graduating in June of 2023 and hopes to secure a position in the IT field. Having reliable transportation will help her achieve that goal.

“I am so grateful to receive this beautiful blue car, and the people at Maaco are so nice and friendly,” Thompson said. “I appreciate them, the NABC and other organizations involved with providing me this very needed transportation.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Meineke Car Care, Copart and 1-800 Charity Cars.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.