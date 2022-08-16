NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Atlanta Mother

Click Here to Read More

Watson was nominated by local charity Every Woman Works, which was selected by Dialogue as a community partner. Watson has overcome significant obstacles in her life. She became a student at Every Woman Works and is on a path to a stable, responsible life. Her one challenge has been the need for reliable transportation to get to work and take care of her daughter. The gift of a vehicle allows her to pursue her career as a freelance designer and social media marketer.

The presentation was held at Classic Collision Sandy Springs in Sandy Springs, Ga. GEICO donated the vehicle and the team at Classic Collision Sandy Springs refurbished it. It is the fifth Recycled Rides presentation for Classic Collision this year. Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars; AutoNation; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Global BMW; NCS/Single Source; North Point Volvo; RBM Atlanta; PPG; LKQ; Rick Case Automotive Group; Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs; and UAGE.

“It has been a challenging, long journey, and there were moments where I wanted to give up,” said Watson. “But at the end of the day, I need to be strong and independent for my daughter. She needs me and depends on me. This will help me take care of her and be a better mother for her. I’m so grateful for this gift — in disbelief, but grateful. Thank you to everyone at Every Woman Works, Classic Collision, GEICO, NABC and everyone else who made this possible. I can’t believe it.”

Added Classic Collision Area Vice President Operations – Georgia Ray Triscik, “On behalf of Classic Collision Sandy Springs, I would like to thank NABC, GEICO and Every Woman Works. To be able to work on this project and give such a deserving person, Nicole Watson, reliable transportation has been a true gift back to us. Every employee was deeply involved to make this sure this day was special for Nicole and her daughter. We would also like to thank all our business partners and vendors that donated time and gifts. We are so lucky to be involved in NABC and look forward to doing more in the future.”