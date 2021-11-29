Associations: ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast Region
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Cleveland Recipient
The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Farmers and CARSTAR, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Cleveland recipient to help provide him independence and the ability to work and take care of his family.
The presentation was held at CARSTAR North Ridgeville. The deserving recipient, Earl Nash, was selected by Community of Hope.
Nash, a single father of four, was presented a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT that was donated by Farmers and repaired by the team at CARSTAR North Ridgeville. Nash, who works full time, has difficulty getting to his job across town and juggling school, medical appointments and daily activities for his four children. The gift of reliable transportation will help him continue supporting his family and efficiently managing their daily lives.
Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.
Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars.