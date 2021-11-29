 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Cleveland Recipient
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Cleveland Recipient

on

ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast Region

on

CREF Asks for Vote in LKQ Cares Holiday Fundraiser Program

on

CIF Elects New Trustee from Axalta Coating Systems
Auto Pros on the Road
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

Auto Body Shop Insurance Mysteries Solved, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Four more common misconceptions auto body shops have about their insurance policies.

2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile (VIDEO)

Insights from the 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile, a statistical snapshot of the collision repair industry.

MORE POST

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

  • Apr 13, 2021

Does Your Collision Repair Business

Trending Now

Associations: ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast Region

Video: Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

News: CREF Asks for Vote in LKQ Cares Holiday Fundraiser Program

Video: Auto Body Shop Insurance Mysteries Solved, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Current Issues

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Cleveland Recipient

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Farmers and CARSTAR, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Cleveland recipient to help provide him independence and the ability to work and take care of his family.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Earl Nash expresses his joy over his 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT.

The presentation was held at CARSTAR North Ridgeville. The deserving recipient, Earl Nash, was selected by Community of Hope.

Nash, a single father of four, was presented a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT that was donated by Farmers and repaired by the team at CARSTAR North Ridgeville. Nash, who works full time, has difficulty getting to his job across town and juggling school, medical appointments and daily activities for his four children. The gift of reliable transportation will help him continue supporting his family and efficiently managing their daily lives.

Advertisement

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Subaru Approves Opus IVS Diagnostic Tools for Certified Network

Associations: AASP/NJ Announces Russ Robson Scholarship Winner

News: Association News

News: Videos of the Week

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business