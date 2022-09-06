News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman
News
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman
The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguana to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family.
The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint & Body in Augusta, Ga. This is the third NABC Recycled Rides project that Kendrick’s Paint & Body has completed and donated to an Augusta community member.
Carla Paschal is a single mother of three teenagers who currently works from home as a customer service representative for a call center. She is also a nurse who provides private, in-home care to help make ends meet. Paschal had secured a job as a security guard this past spring, but her vehicle broke down and she was unable to repair it, so she had to relinquish that job and the car. She dreams of being in law enforcement and needs transportation to achieve that. The gift of reliable transportation will now help her pursue her career and take care of her family.
Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.
Additional partners in the presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars.
The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint & Body, located at 1333 Broad St., Augusta, GA. This is the third NABC Recycled Rides project that Kendrick’s Paint & Body has completed and donated to an Augusta community member.
NABC®, GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body presented the vehicle to Carla Paschal, a single mother of three teenagers who currently works from home as a customer service representative for a call center. She is also a nurse who provides private, in-home care to help make ends meet. Carla had secured a job as a security guard this past spring, but her vehicle broke down and she was unable to repair it, so had to relinquish that job and the car. She dreams of being in law enforcement and needs transportation to achieve that. The gift of reliable transportation will now help her pursue her career and take care of her family.