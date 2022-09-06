NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguana to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint & Body in Augusta, Ga. This is the third NABC Recycled Rides project that Kendrick’s Paint & Body has completed and donated to an Augusta community member. Carla Paschal is a single mother of three teenagers who currently works from home as a customer service representative for a call center. She is also a nurse who provides private, in-home care to help make ends meet. Paschal had secured a job as a security guard this past spring, but her vehicle broke down and she was unable to repair it, so she had to relinquish that job and the car. She dreams of being in law enforcement and needs transportation to achieve that. The gift of reliable transportation will now help her pursue her career and take care of her family.

Advertisement