NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving N.J. Woman

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Benner’s Auto Body of Cranford, NJ., along with GEICO, donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving New Jersey woman via the Recycled Rides program. The vehicle will provide the recipient, Patricia Taylor, independence and the ability to work and take care of her new baby.

Click Here to Read More

Patricia Taylor and her refurbished 2016 Honda CRV, which will help her get to her job and care for her baby.

The presentation of the refurbished 2016 Honda CRV was held Saturday, March 19 at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show. Other partners included 1-800 Charity Cars, BETAG Innovation, Greco Publishing and Enterprise.

Taylor was selected by Birth Haven, an independent, non-sectarian, non-profit organization that provides shelter, support and education for homeless pregnant women and girls.

“It’s such an honor to be able to work with our daily business partners to give back to a deserving young woman and help her get a positive start in life,” said Keith Egan, member of the NABC board and national sales manager for BETAG Innovation. “Thank you to everyone who made this possible and supported this great presentation as part of the AASP/NJ NORTHEAST Trade Show.”