 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving N.J. Woman
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving N.J. Woman

SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

SUN Collision to Showcase Repair Info at NORTHEAST Show

Equalizer Announces New Location in The Netherlands
News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving N.J. Woman

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Benner’s Auto Body of Cranford, NJ., along with GEICO, donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving New Jersey woman via the Recycled Rides program. The vehicle will provide the recipient, Patricia Taylor, independence and the ability to work and take care of her new baby.

Patricia Taylor and her refurbished 2016 Honda CRV, which will help her get to her job and care for her baby.

The presentation of the refurbished 2016 Honda CRV was held Saturday, March 19 at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show. Other partners included 1-800 Charity Cars, BETAG Innovation, Greco Publishing and Enterprise.

Taylor was selected by Birth Haven, an independent, non-sectarian, non-profit organization that provides shelter, support and education for homeless pregnant women and girls.

“It’s such an honor to be able to work with our daily business partners to give back to a deserving young woman and help her get a positive start in life,” said Keith Egan, member of the NABC board and national sales manager for BETAG Innovation. “Thank you to everyone who made this possible and supported this great presentation as part of the AASP/NJ NORTHEAST Trade Show.”

NABC Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at $42 million.

In this article:
