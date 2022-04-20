NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orlando Family

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with car donor GEICO and Classic Collision, recently gifted a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Orlando, Fla., family via the Recycled Rides program.

Edicson Cubillan Ruiz reveals his 2020 Kia Forte that will replace his other vehicle with over 200,000 miles on it and help him get to work and care for his family. The presentation was held during a break in play in the first half of the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks game on April 3, 2022, at the Amway Center in Orlando. GEICO donated a 2020 Kia Forte, which was refurbished by Classic Collision, to Edicson Cubillan Ruiz. GEICO and Kia are both partners with the Orlando Magic and helped arrange the unique presentation. Central Florida Diaper Bank selected the deserving recipient family. Edicson Cubillan Ruiz and his family are working hard to achieve independence in America. Ruiz, who was a lawyer in his former country, came to the U.S. on asylum with his wife and two small children. He currently works as a parking lot attendant seven days a week to provide for his family. His current vehicle has more than 200,000 miles on it and isn’t reliable for getting to work, school and daily tasks. The gift of transportation will allow him to continue working and caring for his family.

“I continue to find myself thankful that we get to be part of an organization that makes a difference in the lives of deserving individuals,” said Matt Immerfall, CEO of All Star Auto Lights. “It’s encouraging to watch partners like GEICO and Classic Collision come to together with a local charity like the Central Florida Diaper Bank to make a lasting difference. To see the joy of Edicson and his family’s faces at the game, it was evident that this vehicle is going to change their lives. It is inspiring to watch people come together around a great cause. I am excited to continue to participate in these amazing opportunities.”

