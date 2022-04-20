 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orlando Family
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orlando Family

on

Global Finishing Solutions Adds to Distribution Team

on

Classic Collision Expands in Texas

on

Mitchell, Tractable Deliver on Touchless Estimating
Advertisement
Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 1

Mastering Your Financials, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Five specific steps you can take to start building a stronger financial foundation at your shop.

Mastering Your Financials, Part 1

How often should you review your numbers? How do you create a good financial management system? We answer these questions and more.

MORE POST

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

Trending Now

News: Global Finishing Solutions Adds to Distribution Team

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Texas

Management: Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze is On

AirPro Diagnostics: Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 1

Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orlando Family

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with car donor GEICO and Classic Collision, recently gifted a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Orlando, Fla., family via the Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Edicson Cubillan Ruiz reveals his 2020 Kia Forte that will replace his other vehicle with over 200,000 miles on it and help him get to work and care for his family.

The presentation was held during a break in play in the first half of the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks game on April 3, 2022, at the Amway Center in Orlando. GEICO donated a 2020 Kia Forte, which was refurbished by Classic Collision, to Edicson Cubillan Ruiz. GEICO and Kia are both partners with the Orlando Magic and helped arrange the unique presentation. Central Florida Diaper Bank selected the deserving recipient family.

Edicson Cubillan Ruiz and his family are working hard to achieve independence in America. Ruiz, who was a lawyer in his former country, came to the U.S. on asylum with his wife and two small children. He currently works as a parking lot attendant seven days a week to provide for his family. His current vehicle has more than 200,000 miles on it and isn’t reliable for getting to work, school and daily tasks. The gift of transportation will allow him to continue working and caring for his family.

Advertisement

“I continue to find myself thankful that we get to be part of an organization that makes a difference in the lives of deserving individuals,” said Matt Immerfall, CEO of All Star Auto Lights. “It’s encouraging to watch partners like GEICO and Classic Collision come to together with a local charity like the Central Florida Diaper Bank to make a lasting difference. To see the joy of Edicson and his family’s faces at the game, it was evident that this vehicle is going to change their lives. It is inspiring to watch people come together around a great cause. I am excited to continue to participate in these amazing opportunities.”

Advertisement

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Additional partners in the Recycled Rides presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars, which handled the vehicle title, and LKQ/Keystone, PPG, Enterprise, National Coating Systems/Single Source, Lakeland Automall and Sport Mazda North, which provided gift cards collectively totaling more than $2,000 for automotive car, gas and household maintenance.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body Opens in Eatonton, Ga.

News: INDASA Announces 2nd Annual Custom Paint and Design Competition

News: Milwaukee Tool Opens New Engineering Office in Chicago

News: eBay Motors Kicks Off Inaugural New York Auto Parts Show

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business