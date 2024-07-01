 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Caliber Collision recently donated a refurbished 2021 Kia Forte to U.S. Army veteran Samara Joseph.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Caliber Collision, recently donated a refurbished 2021 Kia Forte to U.S. Army veteran Samara Joseph to provide her the ability to get to her college classes and Veterans Administration (VA) appointments. The presentation took place at Caliber Collision-Waxhaw.

Joseph served honorably in the U.S. Army. She is now working on her associate degree, but a medical condition makes it impossible for her to walk distances or stand for long periods. Until this donation, she was taking costly rideshares or car rentals to get to work, medical appointments and other daily needs. Now, with a beautifully refurbished car, Joseph has independence and the ability to search for a good job.

 “I went around to every table to thank people for this gift,” said Joseph after the presentation. “Now I can do more, finish my business degree in October and go into a VA work program without stress and worries.” 

But first, Joseph was off in her newly donated car to Killeen, Texas to visit her grandchildren, something she previously would have had to rent a car for.

“Caliber is honored to restore another deserving recipient back to the rhythm of life,” said Graham Whitlock, regional manager and brand ambassador for Caliber Collision Centers.

Additional partners in the presentation included Union County Kia, Protech, RG Glass, Precision Auto Care and Enterprise.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

New CCC Crash Report Highlights Impact of Severe Weather on Collision Industry

Severe weather events, particularly hurricanes and convective storms,
have forced the auto insurance and repair industries to adapt to an unpredictable future.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) announced it has published its Crash Course Q2 2024 Report, which focuses on how severe weather events, particularly hurricanes and convective storms, are impacting the auto insurance and collision repair industries, and provides updates on data, insights, and trends impacting auto claims and repairs.

The report is based on information derived from 300 million claims-related transactions and millions of bodily injury and personal injury protection (PIP)/medical payments (MedPay) casualty claims processed by CCC customers using the company's solutions.

Read Full Article

WIN Scholarship Campaign Raises Nearly $10K to Support Collision Repair Education

WIN’s 2024 scholarship fundraiser walk and donations programs raised $9,670 in additional monies to support the record 30 student scholarships WIN recently presented.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Opens First Locations in Kentucky and Ohio

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of four locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia.

By Jason Stahl
Eustis Body Shop Joins Rivian Certified Collision Network

Eustis Body Shop’s Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., is now capable of repairing all aspects of a Rivian vehicle, including the structural and battery components.

By Jason Stahl
SUNY Morrisville Holds Student Exploration Day

The event offers students the chance to explore emerging technologies in automotive, diesel, agricultural technology and renewable energy.

By Jason Stahl

Smart Express Launches ADAS OEM Shop Certification Program

The three-tiered training program offers three certifications: job, technician and process, and shop.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Welcomes Tasco Auto Color to Annual Donor Program

Tasco Auto Color has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Immediate Care (second highest) tier.

By Jason Stahl
PartsTrader to Hold Webinar on Latest Collision Industry Trends

Chief Innovation Officer Greg Horn will share his insights on parts pricing, new and used car markets, and more.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Opens New Chicagoland Collision Center

The new 22,000-square-foot facility is located in Glenview, Ill., and officially opened for business on June 10.

By Jason Stahl