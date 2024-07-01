NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Caliber Collision, recently donated a refurbished 2021 Kia Forte to U.S. Army veteran Samara Joseph to provide her the ability to get to her college classes and Veterans Administration (VA) appointments. The presentation took place at Caliber Collision-Waxhaw.

Joseph served honorably in the U.S. Army. She is now working on her associate degree, but a medical condition makes it impossible for her to walk distances or stand for long periods. Until this donation, she was taking costly rideshares or car rentals to get to work, medical appointments and other daily needs. Now, with a beautifully refurbished car, Joseph has independence and the ability to search for a good job.

“I went around to every table to thank people for this gift,” said Joseph after the presentation. “Now I can do more, finish my business degree in October and go into a VA work program without stress and worries.”

But first, Joseph was off in her newly donated car to Killeen, Texas to visit her grandchildren, something she previously would have had to rent a car for.

“Caliber is honored to restore another deserving recipient back to the rhythm of life,” said Graham Whitlock, regional manager and brand ambassador for Caliber Collision Centers.

Additional partners in the presentation included Union County Kia, Protech, RG Glass, Precision Auto Care and Enterprise.

