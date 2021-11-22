NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.Y. Family

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Gabe’s Collision Center, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving East Amherst, N.Y., family via the Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More

The presentation was held at Gabe’s Collision Center in East Amherst, N.Y. The recipient, Tina Netzel, who received a 2016 Toyota Camry, was selected by Family Promise of Western New York.

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.