NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Needy Houston Recipient

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it, along with Allstate and Joe Myers Collision, recently donated a refurbished 2016 Chevy Malibu to a Houston resident who needed transportation to provide her with the ability to work and take care of her family.

Click Here to Read More

The presentation was held at Joe Myers Collision in Houston. The deserving recipient was selected by Family Promise of Lake Houston, a shelter/transitional living program. Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars.

The recipient, Harmony Overacker, and her family are graduates of Family Promise. She works as a bank teller, and her husband, Jason, also works full-time. With a lack of public transportation in their area, they needed two cars to commute to work and take their two children to daycare. When Harmony’s car was totaled in an accident at the end of 2019, it left them in a challenging situation. The gift of a NABC Recycled Rides vehicle allows them to get to their full-time jobs, take care of their children and continue their volunteer activities in the community.

Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.