NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Needy Milwaukee Man

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Crash Champions West Bend, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Buick Envision to a West Bend, Wis. resident as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Recipient Michael Frey managed to keep his old car running for 29 years, but it finally stopped. He had been a client of Family Promise, living in its shelter, and in April he was able to move into an apartment on his own. He has recovered from health issues. Through all of this, he has kept his job as a taxi driver. The donation of the car ensures that he will get to work and appointments reliably.

“At Crash Champions, one of our core commitments is ‘People First Always,’” said Maureen Marconi, business development manager for Crash Champions. “That commitment drives our culture — which is made up of selfless team members who believe in the power of giving back.”

Added GEICO Vehicle Donation Program Ambassador Gene Caburian, “We want to find the people who need help and make a difference. It makes us feel wonderful to see people receiving a car that they would not otherwise be able to have.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Bob’s Main Street Motors; Commercial Auto Glass; Dentsmart; Russ Darrow Toyota; 800 Charity Cars; Copart; and Enterprise.

