NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Newark-Area Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Benner’s Auto Body, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Newark-area veteran to provide him independence and the ability to work.

The presentation was held at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, N.J. The deserving recipient was selected by the Department of Veteran Affairs HUD VASH.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with our members GEICO and Benner’s Auto Body to provide this car to one of our veterans,” said Keith Egan, board member of the NABC. “We are proud of Timothy’s service and dedication to giving back to his local community.”

Timothy Awojobi, an Air Force veteran, served six years between active duty and reserves. He recently returned to civilian life and is working part-time at the City of Newark Public School System, where he hopes to give back to the youth in his hometown. He has a very long commute that would be eased considerably with the gift of reliable transportation.

“I am so grateful for this car,” said Awojobi. “I will be spending less time commuting and more time working with students.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Additional partners in the presentation included Enterprise and 1-800 Charity Cars.

