NABC Donates Recycled Ride to North Carolina Veteran

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and CARSTAR Don’s Auto Body of Rocky Mount, N.C., donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving local veteran as part of the NABC Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at CARSTAR Don’s Auto Body. GEICO donated the 2017 Jeep Cherokee, and the team at CARSTAR Don’s Auto Body provided the repairs. The deserving recipient, Godfrey A. Alleyne, was selected by Christian Fellowship Home of Nash and Edgecombe Counties.

Alleyne served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam. He now spends his time giving back to others in the community, and the gift of reliable transportation will help him continue working and helping others.

“This is like a new day for me,” said Alleyne. “I’ve never had a car this new – most of them were 20 years old. I can’t wait to put the plates on it and go visit my family.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.

Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars and Enterprise. CARSTAR Don’s Auto Body, Enterprise and GEICO also provided gifts to “stuff the trunk” with household items and car care supplies.

