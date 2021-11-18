NABC Donates Recycled Ride to North Carolina Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and CARSTAR Don’s Auto Body of Rocky Mount, N.C., donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving local veteran as part of the NABC Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The presentation was held at CARSTAR Don’s Auto Body. GEICO donated the 2017 Jeep Cherokee, and the team at CARSTAR Don’s Auto Body provided the repairs. The deserving recipient, Godfrey A. Alleyne, was selected by Christian Fellowship Home of Nash and Edgecombe Counties. Alleyne served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam. He now spends his time giving back to others in the community, and the gift of reliable transportation will help him continue working and helping others.

Advertisement