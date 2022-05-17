NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Philadelphia Mother

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Hertz and CARSTAR Fred Beans Doylestown, donated a refurbished vehicle recently to a Brookhaven, Pa., mom via the Recycled Rides program.

Lisa’s 2019 Chrysler Pacifica will help her take care of her family and find adequate housing for them. The presentation was held at the CARSTAR Fred Beans Doylestown in Doylestown, Pa. The recipient, Lisa, was selected by Family Promise of Delaware County, Pa. She was presented a . Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Fred Beans Parts, Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. Hertz donated gas cards, a Visa gift card and a Target gift card for the recipient and her family. “I am so honored and humbled to be part of such an amazing program,” said Kristle Bollans, director, Replacement Accounts for Hertz and a member of the NABC Board of Directors. “Hertz has been a member of the NABC and worked with NABC Recycled Rides for years. The giftings are so moving — these days are truly my favorite days. These donations are our opportunity to give back to our community and to our very deserving recipient in a meaningful and impactful way. Hertz is incredibly grateful to have partnered with CARSTAR Fred Beans on this gifting and work with this local community.”

Lisa is a single mother of two boys, ages 12 and 3. She currently works with intellectually disabled children at CADES in Swarthmore and is a caregiver. She had been living with her father after her mother passed away and became his primary caregiver. Since then, her father needed more special care than Lisa could provide and he had to move to an assisted living facility. Because her father was no longer in the property, Lisa was forced to leave with her two sons by the management. She moved from relative to relative for about three months, and decided that entering a shelter was best for her and her boys right now. The gift of reliable transportation will help her take care of her family and find adequate housing for them.

