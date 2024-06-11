 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to S.C. Army Widow

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to S.C. Army Widow

The NABC, GEICO and Better Collision recently donated a refurbished vehicle to the widow of a deceased military veteran.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Better Collision, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to the widow of a deceased military veteran in order to provide her the ability to get to work and appointments.

Olivia Frost, whose husband served honorably for 10 years in the U. S. Army and National Guard and died four years ago, received a fully refurbished 2019 Nissan Versa via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. Frost continues to work in Columbia, S.C., where she lives. However, she had been without a car for some time, which caused her financial strain. Veterans Bridge Home, a non-profit agency serving the needs of veterans and their families in the Carolinas, nominated Frost for the donation.

“This means the world to me,” said Frost. “Having to find a way to get to work and to my doctor’s appointments meant using ride shares. I was paying $200 to $300 a month just to get to work.”

Many recipients of Recycled Rides car donations, like Frost, are caught in the bind of not being able to save to buy a car because of the amount they’re paying for taxis or ride shares.

“What we do with NABC Recycled Rides is the best part of my job,” said Jonathan Best, CEO of Better Collision. “We fix cars all day and can get caught up in that cycle, but every once in a while, we get to do something special like this to give a car to someone who really needs it.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Charleston Dent Repair; Pleasant Detail and Tent; Vaden Wholesale Parts; Clearview Auto Glass; Cars for Charity; Advanced Remarketing Services; Copart; and Enterprise.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

