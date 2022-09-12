NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Twin Cities Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate and CARSTAR Apple Valley, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Twin Cities veteran to provide him independence and the ability to work and take care of his family.

Joko Bryant, a U.S. Air Force veteran, received a refurbished 2016 Kia Forte thanks to the NABC, Allstate and CARSTAR Apple Valley. The presentation was held as part of the grand opening festivities at CARSTAR Apple Valley in Apple Valley, Minn. The 2016 Kia Forte was presented to Joko Bryant, a U.S. Air Force veteran who was selected by the Airmen & Family Readiness Program. Bryant works part-time and drives for Lyft in a friend’s car when possible, but cannot obtain full-time work without reliable transportation. The gift of a vehicle will allow him to get a job and continue his path to independence.

“This is my first NABC Recycled Ride, and I’m definitely going to do another one,” said Mike Bighley, owner of CARSTAR Apple Valley and two other CARSTAR locations in the Twin Cities. “Just seeing the excitement in Joko’s eyes and his family’s eyes, that made everything worthwhile.” Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

