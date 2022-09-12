 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Twin Cities Veteran
Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Twin Cities Veteran

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate and CARSTAR Apple Valley, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Twin Cities veteran to provide him independence and the ability to work and take care of his family.

Joko Bryant, a U.S. Air Force veteran, received a refurbished 2016 Kia Forte thanks to the NABC, Allstate and CARSTAR Apple Valley.

The presentation was held as part of the grand opening festivities at CARSTAR Apple Valley in Apple Valley, Minn.

The 2016 Kia Forte was presented to Joko Bryant, a U.S. Air Force veteran who was selected by the Airmen & Family Readiness Program. Bryant works part-time and drives for Lyft in a friend’s car when possible, but cannot obtain full-time work without reliable transportation. The gift of a vehicle will allow him to get a job and continue his path to independence.

“This is my first NABC Recycled Ride, and I’m definitely going to do another one,” said Mike Bighley, owner of CARSTAR Apple Valley and two other CARSTAR locations in the Twin Cities. “Just seeing the excitement in Joko’s eyes and his family’s eyes, that made everything worthwhile.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Additional partners in the presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars, LKQ, Barnett Kia, Discount Tire, AutoZone, Dick’s Valley Service and Towing, Precision Tune, Smart Express, Premium Services and Goodyear Brakes.

CARSTAR is actively seeking new franchise partners. Interested parties should call (844) 906-9764 or visit CARSTARfranchise.com.

