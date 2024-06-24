NABC Donates Recycled Ride to U.S. Navy Veteran at Wreck Week

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate and Texas Collision Centers, recently donated a fully refurbished 2021 Chevy Blazer to disabled U.S. Navy veteran Demi Sims at a Recycled Rides presentation during Wreck Week at the ShopXpo/TowXpo at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Forth Worth, Texas.

As the child of an Air Force veteran, Sims grew up with a huge respect and appreciation for the military. She graduated high school and did not want to burden her mother with the financial weight of supporting her in college, so she joined the U.S. Navy and felt that would give her the opportunity to serve her country and pay for college as well. Sims had aspirations of being the first in her family to retire from the military, but unfortunately she was not able to achieve this dream due to her military career being cut short because of medical challenges. She left the military a few years ago as a disabled veteran and felt a huge sense of loss, and this led to challenges with getting back on her feet. She then started to pursue certifications for a career in technology through a veteran training program offered through NPower.

Sims completed her initial NPower IT certification and was well on her way to landing a new career when her vehicle was totaled in September of 2023. This set her career search back significantly as she could not afford a reliable vehicle without gainful employment. The vehicle donated through the NABC will help her get back on her path to independence.

“I am extremely grateful,” said Sims. “I appreciate NPower, Agile for Patriots, my friends, family and fellow veterans who have supported me and the community. And of course, the NABC, Allstate and Texas Collision Centers, I’m ready to give back! Go Navy!”

Added Texas Collision Centers Chief Strategy Officer Shyllo Michaelis, “We are so proud to be part of such a phenomenal program that gives back to our community and in particular to veterans who have served our great country. Thanks to our amazing team of technicians who donated their time as well as their expertise along with our vendor partners Complete Collision Solutions, Wheel Technologies and AutoNation who helped to make this all possible.”

Additional partners in the presentation included American Towman; Advanced Remarketing Services; Cars for Charity; Copart; Complete Collision Solutions; AutoNation; and Wheel Technologies.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.