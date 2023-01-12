NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Utah Mother

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Cascade Collision Repair and GEICO, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Provo, Utah mother via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Natalie Amalathithada was presented with a newly refurbished 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

The presentation was held at Cascade Collision Repair in Provo, where Natalie Amalathithada was presented with a newly refurbished 2016 Volkswagen Jetta. Additional partners in the presentation included Ken Garff Volkswagen, LKQ, Cascade Glass, Industrial Finishes and 1.800 Charity Cars.

Amalathithada was selected by the Family Support Center at Lifestart Village. She is a member of the Provo community who has had a difficult life. She was homeless as a child and has struggled with substance abuse most of her life. After getting clean in 2012, she and her daughter were struck by a vehicle, leaving her in a coma. Her daughter tragically did not survive her injuries. She is working hard every day to stay sober and provide for her son. Having a reliable vehicle helps alleviate some of her day-to-day burden.

“I can’t believe this, this is such a blessing for me and my son,” said Amalathithada. “I am so grateful to my support group at Lifestart Village who helped me get here, and to Cascade Collison, GEICO and NABC for making this a reality.”