 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Utah Mother

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Utah Mom

The NABC, along with Cascade Collision Repair and GEICO, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Provo, Utah mother.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Cascade Collision Repair and GEICO, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Provo, Utah mother via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Related Articles
Natalie Amalathithada was presented with a newly refurbished 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

The presentation was held at Cascade Collision Repair in Provo, where Natalie Amalathithada was presented with a newly refurbished 2016 Volkswagen Jetta. Additional partners in the presentation included Ken Garff Volkswagen, LKQ, Cascade Glass, Industrial Finishes and 1.800 Charity Cars.

Amalathithada was selected by the Family Support Center at Lifestart Village. She is a member of the Provo community who has had a difficult life. She was homeless as a child and has struggled with substance abuse most of her life. After getting clean in 2012, she and her daughter were struck by a vehicle, leaving her in a coma. Her daughter tragically did not survive her injuries. She is working hard every day to stay sober and provide for her son. Having a reliable vehicle helps alleviate some of her day-to-day burden.

“I can’t believe this, this is such a blessing for me and my son,” said Amalathithada. “I am so grateful to my support group at Lifestart Village who helped me get here, and to Cascade Collison, GEICO and NABC for making this a reality.”

You May Also Like

News

Car-O-Liner Releases New Hands-on Video Series

Car-O-Liner has released a new video series titled “Hands-on Car-O-Liner” that highlights the productivity and performance of Car-O-Liner collision repair equipment solutions.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Car-O-Liner announced it has released a new video series titled “Hands-on Car-O-Liner” that highlights the productivity and performance of Car-O-Liner collision repair equipment solutions.

“Our new video series shows repair facilities how Car-O-Liner products can increase efficiency in the shop and help grow their businesses,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. "The 'Hands-on Car-O-Liner' videos demonstrate how Car-O-Liner’s complete collision repair solutions can help shops correct unibody or full-frame vehicles efficiently and accurately.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
2023 SEMA Scholarship Applications Now Open

The 2023 SEMA Scholarship application period for students preparing for careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
UAF Scholarship Committee Names New Chair

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship Committee has named Michael C. Buzzard, 20-year veteran of the automotive aftermarket industry, as its new chair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
asTech Announces Full Deployment of Rules Engine

The new feature gives asTech customers access to the most accurate way to identify the diagnostic and calibration scan tools that read all of a car’s OEM modules correctly.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Announces Deborah Robinson as New Executive Director

Robinson, who has served the NABC as head of marketing and public relations, was selected for the role in a unanimous decision by the NABC board of directors and executive committee after an extensive search process. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ALI Introduces New Digital Lift Safety Guide

The Automotive Lift Institute is now offering a digital Lifting Points Guide to make it easier than ever to quickly look up OEM-recommended lifting points.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Over 70% of Shops Being Paid for OEM Post-Crash Safety Inspections

The latest “Who Pays for What?” survey indicates that 38% of shops are paid for OEM post-crash safety inspections “always” or “most of the time”, and about an equal percentage are paid at least “some of the time.”

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auction of Classic Cars Raises $2.37M for Northwood University

A classic automobile collection donated by a generous couple to Northwood University fetched more than $2.3 million during an auction Friday, Jan. 6, in Florida.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Announces Winter Registration Now Open

ASE announced that the winter registration period for testing and recertification is now open at ASE.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers