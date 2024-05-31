 NABC Donates Recycled Rides at WIN Conference

NABC Donates Recycled Rides at WIN Conference

Recycled Rides were donated to the wife of a U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and two mothers at the 2024 WIN Conference in Newport Beach, Calif.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO, Auto Club of California, Caliber Collision, Crash Champions and Fix Auto Brea, recently donated refurbished vehicles to the wife of a U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and two mothers at the 2024 WIN Conference in Newport Beach, Calif.

NABC, Auto Club of California and Caliber Collision presented a fully refurbished 2019 Acura RDX to Cindy Cepeda, a military wife with three children. Her husband is an active-duty U.S. Marine. The family car was totaled in an accident. The Cepedas had been making do with an older and unreliable vehicle. 

“Having this car is one of greatest blessings in recent years,” said Cepeda. “Now I can get to work, pick up my kids from school and do our daily routines. I am so grateful.”

NABC, GEICO and Crash Champions presented a beautifully refurbished 2020 Mazda CX-5 to Celina De la Torre, a single mother of two who always puts others first. She sold her car to a friend in need, who is slowly paying Celina back. This donation means De la Torre no longer has to borrow others’ cars to get to her job as a membership clerk.

This means a lot,” said De la Torre. “This is a big help for my family and me. I just can’t believe it. Thank you so much.”

NABC, GEICO and Fix Auto Brea presented a fully refurbished 2019 Hyundai Sonata to Maria de Tate, a single mother of two who works as a housekeeping supervisor for Marriott. She had been nursing along a 2005 Toyota Camry that needed thousands of dollars in repairs to keep running that she could not afford.

“Gracias. Thank you,” de Tate said. “This means so much.”

The sponsoring partner in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation was the Women’s Industry Network. Additional sponsors included Advanced Remarketing Services; Cars for Charity; Copart; Superior ADAS Chino; Dinaco Auto Glass; Community Tire; Parts Authority Enterprise; National Auto Parts; Pacific Auto Company; Allstar Auto Lights; Discount Tires; Mylar Master; Community Tire and Auto Service La Brea; Empire Steering; Lara’s Auto Glass; Caliber Fleet Solutions; and George’s Wheel Repair.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

Associations

Published:

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence

The webinar, “The Fundamentals of Generative AI, Large Language Models and Implications for the Collision Industry,” will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ Announces Winners of NORTHEAST Show Bodywork Bowl

The competition featured 70 competitors showcasing their skills in welding, painting and estimating.

By Jason Stahl
Survey: Independent Repair Shops View Vehicle Data Access as Top Issue

Auto Care Association survey shows 84% of independent repair shops view vehicle repair and maintenance data access as the top issue for their business.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on New API Standards

The webinar will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl

