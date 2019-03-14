NABC Donates Recycled Rides in Kansas

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that its Recycled Rides program donated three refurbished vehicles to two Kansas City charities and one deserving local college student. Support for the donation was also provided by Farmers Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, CARSTAR Cunningham Auto & Collision and Collision Works. The presentation was held at Farmers Insurance office in Olathe, Kan.

“Farmers Insurance is dedicated to serving others and building stronger communities where our employees, customers and agents live and work,” said Brian Siegel, logistics manager for the Farmers catastrophe response team.“We at Farmers are honored to donate vehicles to organizations making a positive impact in our local community. We hope the reliable transportation will serve individuals and help meet their various needs.”

The Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Mo., received two vehicles, a 2010 Ford Fusion repaired by CARSTAR Cunningham Auto & Collision and a 2016 Chevy Trax repaired by Collision Works in Wichita, Kan.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City – Olathe Unit received a 2008 Jeep Liberty repaired by Van Chevrolet, a Berkshire Hathaway Automotive repair facility.

Carolyn Wing, a Pittsburg State University student who was nominated by the Olathe Public Schools Foundation, received a 2016 Ford Fiesta. This vehicle was also repaired by CARSTAR Cunningham Auto & Collision.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the Recycled Rides program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,000 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Contributing partners were Andy’s Tow, Auto Tow & Recovery, Auto Zone, Blue Springs Ford, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division, Copart, 800 Charity Cars, ColorVision, Howard PDC, Alloy Wheel, KC Bumper Services, Keystone, PPG, Safelite and Van Chevrolet Service Dept.