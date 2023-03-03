 NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Houston Families

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Houston Families

Farmers and Classic Collision celebrated Valentine’s Day by donating newly refurbished vehicles to Family Promise of Montgomery County Texas and a deserving family in need.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Farmers Insurance and Classic Collision celebrated Valentine’s Day by donating newly refurbished vehicles to the nonprofit Family Promise of Montgomery County Texas (FPMCT) and a deserving family in need during a special ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Houston. Farmers worked with technicians at Classic Collision, who donated their time and skills to restore a 2016 Ford Explorer and 2014 Chevy Sonic for the deserving recipients as part of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Related Articles

Local parents Harry Wiltz and Tracey Washington were family guests enrolled in Fort Bend Family Promise (FBFP) — a  nonprofit organization whose mission is to meet the immediate needs of homeless families while empowering them to attain self-sufficiency — after the loss of a job plus a vehicle breakdown caused the family to experience housing instability. Through FBFP, the Wiltz/Washingtons have gained employment and transitioned to secure housing close to work and their son’s school. Receiving the 2014 Chevy Sonic is another important step in the family’s journey to achieve long-term independence.

“Since launching our organization on Feb. 14, 2005, Valentine’s Day has always held special meaning for all of us at Fort Bend Family Promise,” said Vera Johnson, executive director of Fort Bend Family Promise. “Today’s gifting is a fitting way to commemorate 18 years of service in Texas. Thanks to the generous support of organizations like Farmers, Classic Collision and the National Auto Body Council, we look forward to carrying on our mission to help families like the Wiltz/Washingtons.”

Added NABC Board of Directors member and United Recyclers Group CEO Don Porter, “Our goal is to give back to the communities where we live and work and help those in need obtain the reliable transportation that will help them continue on their path to independence. It’s an honor to come together with our members, Farmers Insurance and Classic Collision, to help the Wiltz/Washington family on their journey. We wish them all the best in the future.”

Family Promise of Montgomery County, Texas is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve homeless families with children by providing shelter, meals, transportation and compassionate assistance leading to independence. The organization received a 2016 Ford Explorer to help it continue its important work.

“Family Promise of Montgomery County is very grateful to be the recipient of this generous gift of transportation,” said Marilyn Kasmiersky, executive director for Family Promise of Montgomery County. “Without a vehicle or dependable transportation, it creates a hardship for families to get to and from work and basic living travel. Our goal is to remove barriers and transition our families with children into long-term stability and create generational change. The donation of this vehicle will be utilized to assist families getting to and from work, childcare, school and medical appointments. Valentine’s Day is a perfect day to receive this lovely donation. A big thank you to all who made this a reality.”

Added Classic Collision Area Vice President Drew Johnston, “Classic Collision has been a proud member of the Houston community for many years, and it’s always rewarding for us when we can leverage our expertise to make a positive impact. At our core, we strive to provide quality service to help customers get back on the road. We know how important dependable transportation can be and are happy to help give that gift to Family Promise of Montgomery County and a deserving family.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

You May Also Like

News

AAA Survey Indicates Fear of Self-Driving Cars on the Rise

This year, there was a major increase in drivers who are afraid, rising to 68% as compared to 55% in 2022.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AAA announced that the results of its annual automated vehicle survey show that while there is still a high level of interest in partially-automated vehicle technology, attitudes toward fully self-driving vehicles have become increasingly apprehensive.

This year, there was a major increase in drivers who are afraid, rising to 68% as compared to 55% in 2022. This is a 13% jump from last year’s survey and the biggest increase since 2020. AAA believes automakers must be diligent in creating an environment that promotes the use of more advanced vehicle technologies in a secure, reliable and educational manner — including the consistent naming of vehicle systems available to consumers today.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CIECA Announces Opus IVS as New Corporate Member

Established in 2020, Opus IVS helps the vehicle maintenance and collision industry safely repair and maintain complex vehicles through OEM-approved diagnostic tools, remote services and live repair assistance.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CREF Introduces 2023 Executive Committee

The committee consists of seven industry professionals who are dedicated to supporting the future of the industry through engagement with collision schools and students.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
U.S. Pedestrian Deaths Rise Yet Again in First Half of 2022

New analysis from the GHSA indicates drivers in the U.S. struck and killed 3,434 people in the first half of 2022 — up 5%, or 168 more deaths, from the same period the year before.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
MSU Joins Statewide Effort to Promote New Careers in EVs

The plan is to spur Michigan’s EV and mobility talent attraction push with scholarships of up to $10,000 to as many as 350 top tech students at participating universities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Autel, Repairify Partner on Remote Diagnostics, Calibrations

Repairify and Autel U.S. announced an agreement for the delivery of Repairify’s OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations and programming through Autel’s remote-capable products across North America. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dent Fix MAXI Featured on Robby Layton Nation

Dent Fix’s MAXI DXE Steel Repair Station was recently featured on Robby Layton Nation, a YouTube channel with over 306,000 subscribers. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Chief Makes $75,000 In-Kind Donation to CREF

Chief Automotive donated $75,000 worth of rivet guns and subscriptions which will benefit collision repair educational programs around the country.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WyoTech Hosts Record Career Fair

The automotive, diesel and collision trade school welcomed nearly 100 companies to its February career fair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers