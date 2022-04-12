NABC Donates Recycled Rides to New Orleans Military Members

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) teamed up recently with the United Recyclers Group (URG) at its annual conference to present two refurbished vehicles to New Orleans military members as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

A deserving New Orleans area veteran and an active-duty National Guard member experienced a life-changing event — the presentation of two vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families — thanks to car donors Allstate and GEICO and repair partners Frank’s Accurate Auto Body and Wreck-A-Mended Collision.

Johnell Alexander, U.S. Army (Ret.)., who received a refurbished 2018 Toyota RAV 4 courtesy of the NABC

The presentation was held at the URG Conference at the National WWII Museum. One vehicle, a 2018 Toyota RAV 4, was donated by Allstate and repaired by Frank’s Accurate Body Shop of Slidell, La., and was gifted to Johnell Alexander, U.S. Army (Ret.).

Private First Class Aaron Mandeville, Louisiana National Guard, whose Recycled Ride will give him the freedom to fulfill his daily job duties without relying on friends or family

The second vehicle, donated by GEICO and repaired by Wreck-A-Mended Collision in Purvis, Miss., was gifted to Private First Class Aaron Mandeville, Louisiana National Guard.

“It’s life-changing,” said Mandeville, who is currently stationed and performing his daily job duties that require a lengthy two-hour, one-way commute from his home, depending on family and friends for transportation. “It’s a great moment. Once in a lifetime, and I’m very grateful.”