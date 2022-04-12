 NABC Donates Recycled Rides to New Orleans Military Members
News

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to New Orleans Military Members

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) teamed up recently with the United Recyclers Group (URG) at its annual conference to present two refurbished vehicles to New Orleans military members as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

A deserving New Orleans area veteran and an active-duty National Guard member experienced a life-changing event — the presentation of two vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families — thanks to car donors Allstate and GEICO and repair partners Frank’s Accurate Auto Body and Wreck-A-Mended Collision.

Johnell Alexander, U.S. Army (Ret.)., who received a refurbished 2018 Toyota RAV 4 courtesy of the NABC

The presentation was held at the URG Conference at the National WWII Museum. One vehicle, a 2018 Toyota RAV 4, was donated by Allstate and repaired by Frank’s Accurate Body Shop of Slidell, La., and was gifted to Johnell Alexander, U.S. Army (Ret.).

Private First Class Aaron Mandeville, Louisiana National Guard, whose Recycled Ride will give him the freedom to fulfill his daily job duties without relying on friends or family

The second vehicle, donated by GEICO and repaired by Wreck-A-Mended Collision in Purvis, Miss., was gifted to Private First Class Aaron Mandeville, Louisiana National Guard.

“It’s life-changing,” said Mandeville, who is currently stationed and performing his daily job duties that require a lengthy two-hour, one-way commute from his home, depending on family and friends for transportation. “It’s a great moment. Once in a lifetime, and I’m very grateful.”

Richard Bell, American Legion department commander of Louisiana who nominated veteran Johnell Alexander, U.S. Army (Ret.), said, “It was a great pleasure to be part of the NABC Recycled Rides event. It will truly be life-changing for my 2nd vice commander to receive this car.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

“The National WWII museum provided a moving backdrop to present two NABC Recycled Rides to one veteran and one active-duty guard member,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “I’d like to thank our host, the United Recyclers Group, for allowing us to be a part of their conference. And of course, none of this happens without the generosity and hard work of our partners Allstate, GEICO, Frank’s Accurate Body Shop and Wreck-A-Mended Collision.”

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars.

