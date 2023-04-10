NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Six Deserving Dallas Women

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with car donors Allstate, GEICO, Hertz, Travelers and repair partner Berkshire Hathaway Automotive (whose Dallas-area dealership-based collision repair centers refurbished all six vehicles), recently donated refurbished vehicles to six deserving Dallas-area women via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at the NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Enterprise at Texas Star Golf Course in Dallas. The deserving recipients were selected by The Gatehouse and Family Promise of Irving.

“It’s rewarding to work with our members and provide vehicles to people in need,” Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC board of directors. “We are proud to support the efforts of the local Dallas-area charities, The Gatehouse and Family Promise of Irving, and help these six women on their path to independence.”

The recipients included:

Linda Navidad , who was presented with a 2021 Buick Encore donated by Hertz and refurbished by Crest Cadillac. She is a hardworking mother, kind, loving and very humble. When she entered The Gatehouse program, it was clear that her car was in bad shape. The airbags and seat belts no longer worked, making her vehicle a safety concern. Despite this, she still relies on it to take her five-year-old and 15-year-old to school. Navidad has worked hard to meet The Gatehouse requirements and excel throughout her process. The gift of a vehicle will help her get her children to school safely and continue her progress.

Megan Northrup, who was presented with a 2020 Nissan Sentra donated by Travelers and refurbished by Trophy Nissan, has been working hard to make a better life for herself and her daughter. She took classes at the local community college while working full-time and taking care of her daughter, and after four-and-a-half years, she graduated with a 3.6 average and a teaching degree. Leaving a dangerous home environment, she applied to the Gatehouse program and was accepted this past June. In the eight months since she has been in the program, she has made great strides — however, the car that she purchased on her own has been unreliable and she has poured thousands of dollars into it, to the point where it is more to repair it than it is worth. She has worked really hard to get to where she is, and having a safe and reliable car was the last thing she needed to help her continue to a successful future for her and her daughter.

Melinda Stewart , who received a 2021 Honda HRV donated by Travelers and repaired by DFW Collision Center Arlington. She is a single mom of four children whose goal in life is to provide her kids with a better experience than she had. She works as a customer service representative for Humana Insurance and, through her hard work and dedication, Melinda is a positive light to those around her. She is raising four kids alone without additional assistance and no financial support from the children's father. The gift of a working vehicle is alleviating the stress of getting her kids to school, doctors' appointments, grocery shopping and family activities.

Deanna Beinhauer , who is a single mother with two teenage boys. With the presentation of a 2015 Mazda CX5 donated by Allstate and restored by Town East Ford, Beinhauer is now able to get to her two jobs as a massage therapist and sign fabricator and volunteer with several local community organizations. She is described as someone who puts everything extra into serving others in need. She currently takes the bus for two to three hours to one of her jobs and frequently must commute with her massage equipment. Having a reliable vehicle means the world to Beinhauer and her family.

Patty Martin , who has received a 2015 Hyundai Sonata donated by Allstate and refurbished by Vandergrift Chevrolet. She and her husband raised four children. Despite suffering from congestive heart failure and cardiomyopathy, Martin works as an administrative assistant and volunteers in the community to give back to organizations that serve children and those in need. She currently shares a 1999 truck with her husband. The truck is a used vehicle that consumes a lot of gas and needs repairs. The gift of reliable transportation would help her get to work, take her and her husband to medical appointments and visit her family.

Joseline Trevino, also known as Josey, who is a hardworking soon-to-be mother of two. Trevino's 2019 Nissan Sentra was donated by GEICO and repaired by DFW Collision. It will help her get to work and take her daughter to childcare. She works in a position that is very demanding on the heart, yet she takes every person's situation and does her best to ensure that the bumps in the road of life are brief and non-recurring. Trevino has worked hard to overcome the very statistics in life that she works to help other families overcome. From the time she was in high school, Josey has lived with friends and friends of her family to try and complete school, attend college and be a good mom to her daughter.

“I feel so blessed to receive this car and it means so much to me,” said Trevino. “I want to thank everyone involved with giving me this vehicle.”

Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars; 3M; PPG; English Color and Supply, Inc.; M2 Towing; asTech; Copart; American Auto Salvage; Longhouse Inventory Solutions; Cowboy Towing; Toyota Vandergriff; Big Bass Towing; Hudson Glass; Bagwell Stripes; All Clear; Wheel Technologies; Hyundai Vandergriff; Midas; VIP Hail Service; Premiere Services; Texas Toyota of Grapevine; Texas Nissan; and Advanced Remarketing Services.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.