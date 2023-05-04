 NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Dallas Veterans

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Dallas Veterans

The NABC, along with Allstate, Collision Advice Spartans, Century Auto and Texarkana Auto, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two Dallas-area veterans.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate, Collision Advice Spartans, Century Auto and Texarkana Auto, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two Dallas-area veterans via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. The presentation was held at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, Texas.

Related Articles

“Thanks to NABC for all you do with this amazing program,” said Mike Anderson, president of Collision Advice Spartans. “In addition to providing a refurbished vehicle to each of these two veterans, we are going to pay for their first year’s auto insurance coverage. We want them to have additional support during this first year.”

The recipients included:

  • Everett Jones, who received a 2018 Hyundai Elantra donated by Allstate and refurbished by Century Auto, Huntsville, Ala. Jones served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman in Kuwait from 1992 to 1993. He is currently employed at a security agency. He has received the Army Service Ribbon and National Defense Service Medal. His case worker at the Salvation Army writes: He is one of the nicest people I have ever met. Mr. Jones is very humble and is trying his best to get back on his feet. Transportation will greatly help Mr. Jones in his mission of finding stability in his life.
  • Kayla Vansant, who received a 2017 Hyundai Accent donated by Allstate and refurbished by Texarkana Auto Body. Vansant currently works for a security agency and is a wartime U.S. Army veteran who served during the Persian Gulf war and is a decorated veteran. After her service, Vansant incurred several health setbacks that resulted in her losing her housing and employment. Now, after treatment from the Veterans Hospital, Vansant is working hard to piece her life back together. She has held multiple jobs to take care of her financial needs, but her dream job is to start back into the real estate business and sell houses. Vansant is currently in a homeless transition program and is saving money for permanent housing. She has her real estate license, and a vehicle would be very helpful to her in that line of employment. Vansant has always been aware of her short-term and long-term goals and has worked very hard to get to the point she is now. This gift of a reliable vehicle will help her get to the next level.

“I think this is such a blessing to be given a car,” Vansant said. “I am thankful to everyone involved, and this will get me on the road for my real estate career.”

Additional partners in the Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars; Copart; Cars for Charity; Advanced Remarketing Services; LKQ; and Mike’s Wrecker Service.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

You May Also Like

News

Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

Semiannual specification update includes new and existing models.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Hunter Engineering announced it is now providing updated alignment specifications via its award-winning, industry-standard WinAlign software.

The vehicle information database update release, also including updates for other WinAlign features, became available May 1.

The release covers new models — those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release — as well as model year updates, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ASE Announces New EV Testing and Certification Program

ASE has announced the creation of new EV standards as well as two new tests for all EV vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability Committee

The Auto Care Association has announced the formation of a new advisory committee that focuses on environmental sustainability in the auto care industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SATA Announces BBQ Kit Spring Promotion

SATA will be giving out a BBQ kit (while supplies last) with the purchase of any version of the SATAjet X 5500.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GM to Invest More Than $100 Million in CCA Facility

General Motors Co. has announced plans to invest more than $100 million in its Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) Davison Road Processing Center in Burton, Mich.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Team Penske, PPG Build on Longtime Partnership

Team Penske and PPG have announced a multi-year extension of their agreement across the Team’s NASCAR and INDYCAR programs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Announces Dedoes Industries as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that Dedoes committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST Show Panel Discusses Shops Dropping DRPs

“Slaying the Dragon: Manageable Actions for Shop Success” covered in part how many shops are moving away from the DRP model.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
HD Repair Forum 2023: Leave Your Funk at the Door

This year’s HD Repair Forum was a valuable opportunity to keep abreast of the trends impacting medium- and heavy-duty collisions repairers.

By Meagan Kusek